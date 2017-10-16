Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Seven envelopes delivered by deadline for offers for Alitalia

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Italian airline Alitalia says: :seven envelopes delivered by deadline to submit binding offers for ailing carrier.special commissioners will now begin evaluating the envelopes.

Deutsche Lufthansa says Sept load factor up 1.4 pp to 83.8 pct

Oct 11 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG ::SAYS SEPT LOAD FACTOR UP 1.4 PERCENT POINTS TO 83.8 PERCENT.SAYS SEPT CARGO DEMAND IN REVENUE TONNE-KILOMETRES UP 6 PERCENT.SAYS SEPT PRICING POSITIVE.SAYS SEPT PASSENGER TRAFFIC IN TERMS OF REVENUE SEAT KILOMETRES UP 12.9 PERCENT.

Berlin Airport mediation talks with union start, no stikes during talks

Trade union ver.di says : Mediation talks with Berlin Airport to begin Monday . No strikes planned during mediation talks . Ehrhart Koerting to act as mediator Further company coverage: [AB1.DE] ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).

Lufthansa says January passenger traffic up 10.5 percent

Deutsche Lufthansa AG : Says January passenger traffic in terms of revenue seat kilometres up 10.5 percent . Says January load factor up 0.4 percent points to 76.0 percent . Says January freight/post up 4.9 percent . Says pricing environment clearly negative (excluding. currency) Further company coverage: [LHAG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Singapore Airlines says CCS approved co's proposed JV with Lufthansa

Singapore Airlines Ltd :Competition Commission of Singapore approved co's proposed joint venture with Lufthansa Group.

Lufthansa passenger traffic up 5.7 pct in September

Deutsche Lufthansa Ag : Says sept passenger traffic in terms of revenue seat kilometres up 5.7 percent . Says sept load factor down 0.8 percent points to 82.4 percent . Says sept freight/post up 8.2 percent . Says pricing environment negative . Extend gains, now up 1.6 percent Further company coverage: [LHAG.DE] (Frankfurt newsroom) ((+49 69 7565 1270; Reuters Messaging: frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.net)).

Air Berlin says expects significant boost to EBIT from restructuring

: Air Berlin says in presentation expects significant boost to unit revenues, ebit from restructuring . Air Berlin says expects payment over period of the lufthansa wet lease agreement to exceed €1.2bn ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Cabin crew at Lufthansa's Eurowing striking in Duesseldorf

Lufthansa : German services union Verdi calls for cabin crew strike at Lufthansa's Eurowings unit in Duesseldorf from 5-9 am local time, 0300-0700 GMT . Verdi says cabin crew striking to push demands at next round of bargaining with Lufthansa on Sept. 26Further company coverage: [LHAG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Lufthansa says offering pilots' union VC to resume talks

Deutsche Lufthansa AG : Says offering pilots' union VC to resume talks Further company coverage: [LHAG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Lufthansa Cargo extends CEO's contract to 2022

Lufthansa Cargo : Says supervisory board extends Peter Gerber’s contract . Says supervisory board extends Peter Gerber’s contract by five years Further company coverage: [LHAG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).