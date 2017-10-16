Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Seven envelopes delivered by deadline for offers for Alitalia
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Italian airline Alitalia says: :seven envelopes delivered by deadline to submit binding offers for ailing carrier.special commissioners will now begin evaluating the envelopes.  Full Article

Deutsche Lufthansa says Sept load factor up 1.4 pp to 83.8 pct
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG ::SAYS SEPT LOAD FACTOR UP 1.4 PERCENT POINTS TO 83.8 PERCENT.SAYS SEPT CARGO DEMAND IN REVENUE TONNE-KILOMETRES UP 6 PERCENT.SAYS SEPT PRICING POSITIVE.SAYS SEPT PASSENGER TRAFFIC IN TERMS OF REVENUE SEAT KILOMETRES UP 12.9 PERCENT.  Full Article

Berlin Airport mediation talks with union start, no stikes during talks
Friday, 17 Mar 2017 

Trade union ver.di says : Mediation talks with Berlin Airport to begin Monday . No strikes planned during mediation talks . Ehrhart Koerting to act as mediator Further company coverage: [AB1.DE] ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).  Full Article

Lufthansa says January passenger traffic up 10.5 percent
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 

Deutsche Lufthansa AG : Says January passenger traffic in terms of revenue seat kilometres up 10.5 percent . Says January load factor up 0.4 percent points to 76.0 percent . Says January freight/post up 4.9 percent . Says pricing environment clearly negative (excluding. currency) Further company coverage: [LHAG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Singapore Airlines says CCS approved co's proposed JV with Lufthansa
Monday, 12 Dec 2016 

Singapore Airlines Ltd :Competition Commission of Singapore approved co's proposed joint venture with Lufthansa Group.  Full Article

Lufthansa passenger traffic up 5.7 pct in September
Tuesday, 11 Oct 2016 

Deutsche Lufthansa Ag : Says sept passenger traffic in terms of revenue seat kilometres up 5.7 percent . Says sept load factor down 0.8 percent points to 82.4 percent . Says sept freight/post up 8.2 percent . Says pricing environment negative . Extend gains, now up 1.6 percent Further company coverage: [LHAG.DE] (Frankfurt newsroom) ((+49 69 7565 1270; Reuters Messaging: frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.net)).  Full Article

Air Berlin says expects significant boost to EBIT from restructuring
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 

: Air Berlin says in presentation expects significant boost to unit revenues, ebit from restructuring . Air Berlin says expects payment over period of the lufthansa wet lease agreement to exceed €1.2bn ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Cabin crew at Lufthansa's Eurowing striking in Duesseldorf
Thursday, 22 Sep 2016 

Lufthansa : German services union Verdi calls for cabin crew strike at Lufthansa's Eurowings unit in Duesseldorf from 5-9 am local time, 0300-0700 GMT . Verdi says cabin crew striking to push demands at next round of bargaining with Lufthansa on Sept. 26Further company coverage: [LHAG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Lufthansa says offering pilots' union VC to resume talks
Friday, 16 Sep 2016 

Deutsche Lufthansa AG : Says offering pilots' union VC to resume talks Further company coverage: [LHAG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Lufthansa Cargo extends CEO's contract to 2022
Monday, 29 Aug 2016 

Lufthansa Cargo : Says supervisory board extends Peter Gerber’s contract . Says supervisory board extends Peter Gerber’s contract by five years Further company coverage: [LHAG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

