Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd :Poland's nfz updated tariffs in respect of cardiology procedures; change will not have material impact on co's fy operating result.

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd : Normalised EBITDA +9% to R2 099 million for period ended 31 March 2016 . Revenue +10.9% to r7 860 million or period ended 31 march 2016 .Aims to add over 20 acute hospital brownfield beds in next six months..