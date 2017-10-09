Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Lafargeholcim appoints Geraldine Picaud as group CFO

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Lafargeholcim Ltd : :‍Geraldine Picaud appointed group CFO at Lafargeholcim​.‍ron Wirahadiraksa, current CFO, has decided to pursue opportunities outside group​.Lafargeholcim - ‍appointment of Geraldine Picaud as Chief Financial Officer of co and member of executive committee with effect from 1 Feb 2018​.

Sichuan Shuangma Cement's Chengdu-based unit acquires 46.4 pct stake in Beijing-based football firm

July 24(Reuters) - Sichuan Shuangma Cement Co Ltd <000935.SZ>:Says its Chengdu-based wholly owned unit acquires 46.4 percent stake in a Beijing-based football firm at the price of 23.2 million yuan .

Sichuan Shuangma Cement units to invest 100 mln yuan to set up investment JV with partners

May 25 (Reuters) - Sichuan Shuangma Cement Co Ltd <000935.SZ> ::* Says its Tibet units plan to invest 100 million yuan to set up an investment JV with partners.

LafargeHolcim to update 2018 targets on Nov 18 - CEO

: Lafargeholcim ceo says 2018 targets to be updated at capital markets day on november 18 .Lafargeholcim ceo says management revamp not signal of any australia divestment plans.

LafargeHolcim sees more price hikes in H2 - CEO

: LafargeHolcim CEO says expects to deliver further price improvements in h2 . Lafargeholcim says not limiting divestment focus to asia .Lafargeholcim says too soon to tell impact of brexit, have seen some slowdown of investment but committed to UK market.

Huaxin Cement in agreement to buy cement related assets from LafargeHolcim China

Huaxin Cement Co Ltd <600801.SS> :Says it signs framework agreement to buy cement related assets from Lafargeholcim China for 1.4 billion yuan ($211.17 million).

Lafargeholcim gets OK for simplified structure in India

: Lafargeholcim says receives approval for simplified group structure in india .Lafargeholcim says through intragroup restructuring, lafargeholcim will increase its shareholding in ambuja to 61.14 percent and ambuja in turn will acquire lafargeholcim’s 50.05 percent stake in acc limited..

Lafargeholcim says Caroline Luscombe to join as head of organization and human resources

Lafargeholcim Ltd : Says Caroline Luscombe to join Lafargeholcim as head of organization and human resources and Jean-Jacques Gauthier to be appointed country CEO of Algeria Further company coverage: [LHN.S] (Reporting By Zurich newsroom) ((zurich.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7336;)).

Lafargeholcim CEO says working on "substantial" 2017 divestments

Lafargeholcim Ltd : CEO Eric Olsen says expects sale of Indian plants in second half, possibly in third quarter .Says working on "substantial additional amount" of divestments for 2017, though proceeds to be less than 2016 goal of 3.5 billion sfr.

Lafargeholcim comments on FY 2016 outlook, confirms FY 2018 targets

Lafargeholcim Ltd:Says ‍2018 targets confirmed with 2016 to show solid progress towards these objectives based on synergies, additional cost reductions and strengthening pricing environment​.