Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Lafargeholcim appoints Geraldine Picaud as group CFO
Monday, 9 Oct 2017 

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Lafargeholcim Ltd : :‍Geraldine Picaud appointed group CFO at Lafargeholcim​.‍ron Wirahadiraksa, current CFO, has decided to pursue opportunities outside group​.Lafargeholcim - ‍appointment of Geraldine Picaud as Chief Financial Officer of co and member of executive committee with effect from 1 Feb 2018​.  Full Article

Sichuan Shuangma Cement's Chengdu-based unit acquires 46.4 pct stake in Beijing-based football firm
Monday, 24 Jul 2017 

July 24(Reuters) - Sichuan Shuangma Cement Co Ltd <000935.SZ>:Says its Chengdu-based wholly owned unit acquires 46.4 percent stake in a Beijing-based football firm at the price of 23.2 million yuan .  Full Article

Sichuan Shuangma Cement units to invest 100 mln yuan to set up investment JV with partners
Thursday, 25 May 2017 

May 25 (Reuters) - Sichuan Shuangma Cement Co Ltd <000935.SZ> ::* Says its Tibet units plan to invest 100 million yuan to set up an investment JV with partners.  Full Article

LafargeHolcim to update 2018 targets on Nov 18 - CEO
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 

: Lafargeholcim ceo says 2018 targets to be updated at capital markets day on november 18 .Lafargeholcim ceo says management revamp not signal of any australia divestment plans.  Full Article

LafargeHolcim sees more price hikes in H2 - CEO
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 

: LafargeHolcim CEO says expects to deliver further price improvements in h2 . Lafargeholcim says not limiting divestment focus to asia .Lafargeholcim says too soon to tell impact of brexit, have seen some slowdown of investment but committed to UK market.  Full Article

Huaxin Cement in agreement to buy cement related assets from LafargeHolcim China
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

Huaxin Cement Co Ltd <600801.SS> :Says it signs framework agreement to buy cement related assets from Lafargeholcim China for 1.4 billion yuan ($211.17 million).  Full Article

Lafargeholcim gets OK for simplified structure in India
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

: Lafargeholcim says receives approval for simplified group structure in india .Lafargeholcim says through intragroup restructuring, lafargeholcim will increase its shareholding in ambuja to 61.14 percent and ambuja in turn will acquire lafargeholcim’s 50.05 percent stake in acc limited..  Full Article

Lafargeholcim says Caroline Luscombe to join as head of organization and human resources
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 

Lafargeholcim Ltd : Says Caroline Luscombe to join Lafargeholcim as head of organization and human resources and Jean-Jacques Gauthier to be appointed country CEO of Algeria Further company coverage: [LHN.S] (Reporting By Zurich newsroom) ((zurich.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7336;)).  Full Article

Lafargeholcim CEO says working on "substantial" 2017 divestments
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Lafargeholcim Ltd : CEO Eric Olsen says expects sale of Indian plants in second half, possibly in third quarter .Says working on "substantial additional amount" of divestments for 2017, though proceeds to be less than 2016 goal of 3.5 billion sfr.  Full Article

Lafargeholcim comments on FY 2016 outlook, confirms FY 2018 targets
Thursday, 17 Mar 2016 

Lafargeholcim Ltd:Says ‍2018 targets confirmed with 2016 to show solid progress towards these objectives based on synergies, additional cost reductions and strengthening pricing environment​.  Full Article

