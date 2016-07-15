LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICH.NS)
LICH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
651.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
