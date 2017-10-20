Linde AG (LIN1.DE)
182.15EUR
25 Oct 2017
€-0.35 (-0.19%)
€182.50
€182.55
€183.85
€181.45
129,186
--
€184.70
€151.10
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Linde says 50.85 percent of shares tendered for planned Praxair merger
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Linde
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Linde
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Linde
Praxair confirms agreement in principle regarding deal with Linde AG
May 24 (Reuters) - Praxair Inc
Praxair Inc
: Praxair Inc in discussions to combine with Germany's Linde AG- source ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
:Praxair Inc in discussions to combine with Germany'S Linde Ag; Details of talks couldn't be learned - WSJ, citing sources. Full Article
Linde AG
Linde AG:Says Wolfgang Reitzle elected as chairman of the supervisory board of Linde AG.Says Reitzle will take up his position on supervisory board with effect from 21 May 2016. Full Article
Linde AG:Confirms FY 2016 outlook.Aims for currency-adusted sales and profit growth of 4 pct for 2016. Full Article
