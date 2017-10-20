Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Linde :Says shareholders representing 50.85 percent of capital accept exchange offer for Praxair px.n merger by Oct 20.Linde needs at least 75 percent of shareholders to tender stock to the new company for Praxair merger to go through.

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Linde says:Shareholders representing 45.8 percent of capital accept exchange offer for praxair << >> merger by Oct 17.Linde needs at least 75 percent of shareholders to tender stock to the new company for praxair merger to go through.

Linde says 33.21 pct of shares tendered for Praxair merger

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Linde says :33.21 percent of Linde's shares have been tendered for planned merger with Praxair as of Oct 10.Acceptance period for the exchange offer ends on October 24.Among those who have tendered are Artisan Partners, Australian Super, Bay Street Capital, Dodge & Cox, Norges Bank Investment Management, Northern Cross LLC, Nuveen TIAA Investments, Schroder Investment Management, T. Rowe Price, Union Investment .

May 24 (Reuters) - Praxair Inc :Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties.Co, Linde AG would combine their businesses in a merger of equals under a new holding company through an all-stock transaction.

Praxair Inc : Praxair, inc. Confirms preliminary talks about a potential merger with Linde AG .Discussions ongoing and there can be no assurance that they will result in a transaction, or on what terms any transaction may occur.

Praxair Inc in discussions to combine with Germany's Linde AG- source

Praxair Inc in discussions to combine with Germany'S Linde Ag; Details of talks couldn't be learned - WSJ, citing sources.

Linde CFO says UK logistics unit Gist still a non-core activity

Linde AG : CFO says UK logistics unit Gist still a non-core activity, we have to wait and see, not commenting further

Linde says Reitzle elected as supervisory board chairman

Linde AG:Says Wolfgang Reitzle elected as chairman of the supervisory board of Linde AG.Says Reitzle will take up his position on supervisory board with effect from 21 May 2016.

Linde AG confirms FY 2016 outlook

Linde AG:Confirms FY 2016 outlook.Aims for currency-adusted sales and profit growth of 4 pct for 2016.