Liquor Stores considering selling Kentucky Locations

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Liquor Stores Na Ltd :Liquor Stores announces it's considering selling Kentucky Locations.Liquor Stores - ‍entered preliminary non-binding term sheet with a third party for proposed sale of 15 Liquor Barn locations in Kentucky​.Liquor Stores terms of potential transaction are being negotiated and have not been finalized​.Liquor Stores - if deal not completed, co may elect to sell to another party or, might not to further pursue sale of any or all Kentucky Locations.

Liquor Stores NA issued $10.1 mln additional aggregate principal amount of debentures

Liquor Stores NA Ltd : Underwriters of its previously announced offering of 4.70% convertible debentures exercised in full their over-allotment option .Says issued $10.1 million additional aggregate principal amount of debentures for total gross proceeds of $77.6 million.

Liquor Stores N.A.Ltd announces closing of $67.5 mln offering of 4.70 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

Liquor Stores Na Ltd :Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces closing of $67.5 million offering of 4.70% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures.

Liquor Stores posts Q2 earnings per share basic $0.15

Liquor Stores NA Ltd : Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd reports second quarter 2016 results . Qtrly consolidated sales increased 9.8 pct to C$209.3 million (Q2 2015 - C$190.6 million) . Qtrly earnings per share basic $0.15 .Qtrly same-store sales increased by 1.3 pct in U.S and fell 1.3 pct in Canada.

Liquor Stores NA Q1 loss per share $0.03

Liquor Stores NA Ltd : Qtrly consolidated sales increased 16.7% to $172.0 million . Qtrly same-store sales increased by 1.1% in Canada and 0.9% in U.S. . Q1 loss per share $0.03 .Liquor Stores NA Ltd. Reports first quarter 2016 results.

Liquor Stores NA Ltd announces April cash dividend

Liquor Stores NA Ltd:Says cash dividend of $0.03 per common share of Corporation for month of April 2016.Dividend will be paid on May 13 to holders of record date as on April 29.

Liquor Stores reduces dividend

Liquor Stores NA Ltd:Says the Board of Directors has reduced the dividend to $0.36 per share on an annualized basis.

Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. Announces January Cash Dividend

Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd:Says cash dividend of $0.09 per common share for the month of January 2016.The dividend will be paid on February 15, 2016, to holders of record of the Corporation's common shares on January 29, 2016.

Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd announces December cash dividend

Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd:Says cash dividend of $0.09 per common share for the month of December 2015.Dividend will be paid on January 15, 2016, to holders of record date as on December 31.

Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd says to acquire a 51% ownership interest in Birchfield for $15 million

Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd:Says to acquire a 51% ownership interest in Birchfield for $15 million.Says will also obtain the right to acquire the remaining 49% interest in Birchfield in the future at similar terms.Says announces that has entered into commitments to open two new large-format stores in Massachusetts and Connecticut, both of which represent new markets for Liquor Stores.