Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY.L)
20 Oct 2017
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Lloyds Banking to buy Zurich UK workplace pensions and savings unit
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc
UK's CMA looks at Lloyd's anticipated purchase of MBNA from Bank of America
UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority):Considering whether anticipated acquisition by Lloyds Banking Group Plc of MBNA Limited has resulted in creation of a relevant merger. Full Article
Lloyds Banking Group names next chairman of audit committee
Lloyds Banking Group Plc
UK govt cuts stake in Lloyds to below 7 pct
Lloyds Banking Group Plc
Lloyds warns capital generation may be lower in future years
Lloyds Banking Group Plc
Lloyds Banking Group says $629.8 million of notes tendered
Lloyds Banking Group Plc
Lloyds Banking Group says UK's court rules in favour of co in bond dispute case
Lloyds Banking Group Plc
Lloyds Banking Group PLC to cut 1,755 jobs and close 29 branches - Guardian - Reuters
Lloyds Banking Group PLC:Lloyds Banking Group is cutting 1,755 jobs and closing 29 branches as part of a plan by its chief executive, António Horta-Osório, to cut costs as he prepares the bank for privatisation. - Guardian.Staff at Britain’s biggest retail bank were told about the job losses, which cover large parts of the group, on Wednesday, but union officials said they hoped that the reductions could be achieved by voluntary means - Guardian - Guardian.The posts that are being axed are part of the 9,000 job cuts announced by Horta-Osório in 2014, when he said that a need to “digitise” the business would also result in the closure of 200 branches - Guardian.According to officials at the Accord union, which has 23,000 members, about 60% of those cuts have now been announced - Guardian.Lloyds, which operates under a number of brands, will close 19 Lloyds, seven Bank of Scotland and three Halifax branches in June. The bank employs about 77,000 people and has more than 2,000 branches - Guardian. Full Article
Lloyds Banking Group PLC - UK watchdog looks at alleged bond market rigging at Lloyds bank -source - Reuters
Lloyds Banking Group PLC:Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has begun a preliminary investigation into whether a trader at Lloyds Banking Group tried to manipulate the market for UK government bonds, a source familiar with the matter said. - RTRS.Spokespeople at Lloyds, still 9 percent-owned by the British taxpayer, declined to answer questions on whether there was a probe or on the number of staff linked to any such investigation. - RTRS.News of the probe comes as a blow to Britain's biggest provider of current accounts and mortgages, which has invested millions of pounds in rebuilding its reputation among customers since its 20.5 billion pound ($29.9 bln) bailout in 2008 - RTRS.It also casts a pall over final preparations by Britain's finance ministry to sell its remaining stake via a widely anticipated share offer to the general public this year. - RTRS.The government said in October it would sell at least 2 billion pounds of Lloyds shares to private retail investors in one of the largest privatisations of a state-backed company since the 1980s. - RTRS.The Wall Street Journal first reported the investigation into possible gilts market manipulation on Wednesday. - RTRS. Full Article
Lloyds Banking Group PLC to cut 945 jobs as part of 3-year restructuring plan - Reuters
Lloyds Banking Group PLC:Taxpayer-backed Lloyds Banking Group said on Thursday it was cutting around 945 jobs in a restructuring plan first outlined a year ago with the aim of reducing the bank's workforce by 9,000 - RTRS.The staff affected are currently employed within the bank's retail, commercial banking and consumer finance teams, and in several back office divisions, the bank said - RTRS.Europe's second-biggest bank by market value said it planned to cut around 9,000 roles - roughly 10 percent of its workforce - RTRS."The group's policy is always to use natural turnover and to redeploy people wherever possible to retain their expertise and knowledge within the group," the bank said in a statement. - RTRS."Where it is necessary for employees to leave the company, it will look to achieve this by offering voluntary redundancy. Compulsory redundancies will always be a last resort." - RTRS.Rob MacGregor, Unite's National Officer for Finance, said the bank had committed to providing alternative jobs, voluntary redundancy and voluntary job swapping to those employees affected where possible - RTRS. Full Article
Lloyds investor lawsuit over HBOS deal 'fundamentally flawed', court hears
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group saw a "unique opportunity" in buying struggling rival HBOS during the credit crisis and an investor lawsuit is "fundamentally flawed", a lawyer for the bank told London's High Court on Thursday.