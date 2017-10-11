Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

LEAGOLD MINING Q3 2017 GOLD PRODUCTION AT LOS FILOS MINE OF 47,766 OZ​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Leagold Mining Corp ::LEAGOLD MINING CORP SAYS Q3 2017 GOLD PRODUCTION AT LOS FILOS MINE WAS 47,766 OZ​.LEAGOLD MINING CORP - ‍LOS FILOS MINE REMAINS ON TRACK TO PRODUCE BETWEEN 185,000 AND 200,000 OZ FOR FULL YEAR OF 2017​.

HTI Ventures appoints Harpreet Dhaliwal as CFO

HTI Ventures Corp: HTI Ventures Vorp. announces new directors and officer .Appoints of Miguel Rodriguez to board of directors, and Harpreet Dhaliwal as Chief Financial Officer of company.

HTI Ventures announces changes to board of directors

Hti Ventures Corp : HTI Ventures Corp announces change of board of directors . Has appointed Neil Woodyer as chief executive officer and Jasvir Kaloti as chief financial officer . Woodyer acquired 10.5 million common shares pursuant to private transaction acquisitions represent 29.6 pct of outstanding common shares of co .Fiore Financial Corp acquired 6.2 million common shares of co pursuant to private transaction, represents 17.36 pct of outstanding shares of co.