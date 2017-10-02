Londonmetric Property PLC (LMPL.L)
176.10GBp
4:07pm IST
-0.40 (-0.23%)
176.50
177.00
177.10
175.30
225,380
1,396,561
177.10
138.30
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Londonmetric Property announces sale of royal mail distribution centre for 48.8 mln pounds
Oct 2 (Reuters) - LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC
LondonMetric says entered into 130 mln stg private placement
Londonmetric Property Plc
Londonmetric Property PLC announces sale of retail assets
Londonmetric Property PLC:Says it has sold its PC World property in Hove to clients of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC for £13.6 million.Says the sale is expected to complete in Jan. 2016 and crystallises a geared IRR of 17% and profit on cost of 33%. Full Article
BRIEF-Londonmetric Property announces acquisition of Bedford logistics development site
* ENGAGED IN OCCUPIER DISCUSSIONS TO DEVELOP UP TO 4 REGIONAL DISTRIBUTION WAREHOUSES AT TOTAL ANTICIPATED COST OF £60 MILLION