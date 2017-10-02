Edition:
Londonmetric Property PLC (LMPL.L)

LMPL.L on London Stock Exchange

176.10GBp
4:07pm IST
Change (% chg)

-0.40 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
176.50
Open
177.00
Day's High
177.10
Day's Low
175.30
Volume
225,380
Avg. Vol
1,396,561
52-wk High
177.10
52-wk Low
138.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Londonmetric Property announces sale of royal mail distribution centre for 48.8 mln pounds
Monday, 2 Oct 2017 

Oct 2 (Reuters) - LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC ::EXCHANGED ON SALE OF A ROYAL MAIL DISTRIBUTION WAREHOUSE IN DAVENTRY TO TRITAX BIG BOX REIT PLC FOR £48.8 MILLION, REFLECTING A NIY OF 5.0%​.‍ACQUIRED BESPOKE 272,000 SQ FT WAREHOUSE IN 2014 FOR £36.0 MILLION, REFLECTING A NIY OF 6.7%​.  Full Article

LondonMetric says entered into 130 mln stg private placement
Thursday, 22 Sep 2016 

Londonmetric Property Plc : Londonmetric £130 million private placement . £130 million private placement .£130 million private placement at a blended fixed rate coupon of 2.70% and a weighted average maturity of 8.3 years.  Full Article

Londonmetric Property PLC announces sale of retail assets
Wednesday, 2 Dec 2015 

Londonmetric Property PLC:Says it has sold its PC World property in Hove to clients of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC for £13.6 million.Says the sale is expected to complete in Jan. 2016 and crystallises a geared IRR of 17% and profit on cost of 33%.  Full Article

Londonmetric Property PLC News

BRIEF-Londonmetric Property announces ‍acquisition of Bedford logistics development site​

* ENGAGED IN OCCUPIER DISCUSSIONS TO DEVELOP UP TO 4 REGIONAL DISTRIBUTION WAREHOUSES AT TOTAL ANTICIPATED COST OF £60 MILLION

