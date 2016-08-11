Edition:
Linamar Corp (LNR.TO)

LNR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

78.98CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$78.98
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
152,328
52-wk High
$80.29
52-wk Low
$47.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Linamar Q2 sales C$1.657 bln
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Linamar Corp : Q2 sales C$1.657 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$1.69 billion . Qtrly earnings per share $2.39 .Q2 earnings per share view C$2.16, revenue view C$1.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Linamar public offer for Montupet is reopened
Tuesday, 2 Feb 2016 

Linamar Corp:Says public offer for Montupet is reopened and valid till Feb. 11.Currently holds 92.84 percent of capital and at least 92.41 percent voting rights in Montupet.Says may launch squeeze out on the company if its stake exceeds 95 percent of capital and voting rights as result of the reopened offer.  Full Article

Linamar Corp declares dividend
Thursday, 5 Nov 2015 

Linamar Corp:Declared an eligible dividend in respect to the quarter ended September 30, 2015 of C$0.10 per share on the common shares of the company.Payable on or after December 11, 2015 to shareholders of record on November 26, 2015.  Full Article

BRIEF-Linamar files conditional offers to buy assets of three companies

* Linamar -filed conditional offers to buy assets of Societe Aveyronnaise De Metallurgie S.A, F.V.M. Technologies S.A., Alfisa Technologies​

