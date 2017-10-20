Sixt Leasing SE (LNSX.DE)
19.00EUR
5:40pm IST
€-0.88 (-4.45%)
€19.89
€19.76
€19.78
€18.67
114,476
27,851
€23.42
€17.51
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Sixt Leasing prelim 9-month EBT down at 21 million euros
Oct 20 (Reuters) - SIXT LEASING SE
Sixt Leasing SE appoints Thomas Spiegelhalter as CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2018
Sixt Leasing executes full takeover of SXB Managed Mobility JV in Switzerland
Sixt Leasing SE
Sixt leasing H1 revenue up 7.4 pct at 353.4 million euros
Sixt Leasing SE
Sixt Leasing Q1 group EBT up 10.5 pct to 8.1 million euros
Sixt Leasing AG
Sixt Leasing places 30 mln euros borrower's note loan
Sixt Leasing AG
Sixt Leasing takes over Autohaus24
Sixt Leasing AG:Takes over Autohaus24 from Sixt Ventures GmbH and Axel Springer Auto Verlag GmbH.Parties agreed not to disclose purchase price. Full Article
Sixt Leasing plans dividend of 0.40 euro per share for FY 2015
Sixt Leasing AG comments on FY 2015 outlook
BRIEF-Sixt Leasing SE appoints Thomas Spiegelhalter as CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2018
