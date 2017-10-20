Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sixt Leasing prelim 9-month EBT down at 21 million euros

Oct 20 (Reuters) - SIXT LEASING SE ::SAID ON THURSDAY MANAGING BOARD ADJUSTS EBT FORECAST FOR FULL-YEAR TO AROUND EUR 30 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 31.6 MILLION) - PRELIMINARY EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS 2017 OF AROUND EUR 21 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 23.9 MILLION).CONTINUES TO EXPECT AN INCREASE IN THE GROUP'S CONTRACT PORTFOLIO AS WELL AS A SLIGHT GROWTH IN CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE.

Sixt Leasing SE appoints Thomas Spiegelhalter as CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2018

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Sixt Leasing Se -:Dgap-Adhoc: Sixt Leasing SE : Changes in the management board: Thomas Spiegelhalter appointed as new CEO of Sixt Leasing SE as of January 1, 2018.‍Appointment of Björn Waldow as chief financial officer of company was extended by three years until 2021​.

Sixt Leasing executes full takeover of SXB Managed Mobility JV in Switzerland

Sixt Leasing SE : Sixt Leasing (Switzerland) executes full takeover of SXB Managed Mobility AG in Switzerland . Acquisition of remaining 50 pct of joint venture with Swisscom subsidiary Business Fleet Management AG .Further step in internationalisation of fleet management business segment.

Sixt leasing H1 revenue up 7.4 pct at 353.4 million euros

Sixt Leasing SE : H1 consolidated revenue up by 7.4 pct to 353.4 million euros ($397.75 million) . H1 consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) grow above average by 18.2 pct to 16.2 million euros, and even by 26.9 pct in Q2 . Looking ahead to full fiscal year 2016, managing board of Sixt Leasing SE projects further growth in contract portfolio .Managing board confirms economic targets for full year 2016.

Sixt Leasing Q1 group EBT up 10.5 pct to 8.1 million euros

Sixt Leasing AG : Q1 consolidated revenue climbs 5.4 percent year-on-year to 174.3 million euros ($199.05 million) . Q1 group EBT improves above average by 10.5 percent to 8.1 million euros . Managing board confirms business targets for full year 2016 .Q1 operating revenue (without proceeds from sales) dropped slightly by 2.5 percent to 103.4 million euros (Q1 2015: 106.0 million euros).

Sixt Leasing places 30 mln euros borrower's note loan

Sixt Leasing AG : Places first borrower's note loan .Successfully placed its first borrower's note loan with institutional investors at a volume of 30 million euros ($34.17 million).

Sixt Leasing takes over Autohaus24

Sixt Leasing AG:Takes over Autohaus24 from Sixt Ventures GmbH and Axel Springer Auto Verlag GmbH.Parties agreed not to disclose purchase price.

Sixt Leasing plans ‍dividend of 0.40 euro per share for FY 2015

Sixt Leasing AG:‍Dividend of 0.40 euro per share planned for FY 2015.

Sixt Leasing AG comments on FY 2015 outlook

Sixt Leasing AG:Revenue forecast for FY 2015 confirmed and earnings forecast outlined in more detail.Continues to expect slight increase in 2015 operating revenue compared to 2014.Now expects group's EBT to rise from 25.6 million euros recorded in 2014 to around 30 million euros in 2015.FY 2014 reported revenue 575.0 million euros.