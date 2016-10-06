Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Klepierre to delist from Euronext Amsterdam on Nov. 7

Klepierre SA : Delisting from Euronext Amsterdam of Klépierre S.A. shares . The last day of trading on Euronext Amsterdam will be Friday November 4, 2016 . The delisting will be effective Monday November 7, 2016 .No specific action is required from holders of Klépierre S.A. shares and they will not bear any cost due to delisting.

Klepierre H1 net rental income up at 535.3 mln euros

Klepierre SA : H1 total net rental income is 535.3 million euros ($588.0 million) versus 525.2 million euros a year ago . H1 total revenue is 647.7 million euros versus 654.4 million euros a year ago . H1 EPRA NAV per share of 34.8 euros versus 32.0 euros a year ago . H1 net current cash flow per share is 1.16 euros versus 1.07 euros a year ago . 2016 full-year guidance revised upward .Targeting net current cash flow per share of at least 2.25 euros for 2016, above the 2.23-2.25 euros per share range guidance announced in February 2016.

Klepierre confirms FY 2016 guidance

Klepierre SA:Full year guidance confirmed 2016: net current cash flow per share of 2.23-2.25 euros.

Klepierre successfully places 500 mln euro bond

Klepierre SA:Successfully placed 500 million euros of 10-year senior notes‍.Bond was priced at a 130 bps margin above swap rate which translates into a coupon of 1.875 pct​.‍10-year, 500 million euro bond maturing Feb. 19, 2026​; ‍oversubscribed 3.5 times​.‍Will use proceeds of this bond issuance to reimburse outstanding 526 million euros bond maturing in March 2016, with a 4.25 pct coupon​.‍Natixis, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Deutsche Bank and ING acted as active bookrunners in this transaction.

Klepierre enters into agreement to acquire Oslo City shopping center

Klepierre SA:Enters into an agreement to acquire Oslo City, downtown Oslo's leading shopping center.Announces that Steen & Strøm, its 56.1 pct controlled Scandinavian subsidiary, has signed a sale and purchase agreement, jointly with Entra, to acquire Oslo City.Both partners will acquire holding company that owns Oslo City for a total consideration of 528 million euros ($578.6 million).Steen & Strøm will be buying 67 pct of Oslo City holding company for 344 million euros, and Entra will acquire remaining 33 pct.Impact of transaction on Klépierre's consolidated loan-to-value will be limited to circa 50 bps.Closing expected by year-end 2015.