Poland's LPP plans to pay out dividend Of 40 zlotys/share for 2017

April 24 (Reuters) - LPP SA ::POLAND'S LPP SA SAYS PLANS TO PAY OUT DIVIDEND OF 40 ZLOTYS/SHARE FOR 2017.

LPP Posts Q1 Negative EBIT At 115 Million Zlotys

April 4 (Reuters) - LPP SA ::SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q1 NEGATIVE EBIT WAS 115 MILLION ZLOTYS, VERSUS NEGATIVE EBIT OF 109 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR ON YEAR .Q1 REVENUE WAS 1.58 BILLION ZLOTYS, UP 16 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR.LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES WERE UP 9.2 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR AND THE RETAIL SPACE WAS UP BY 9.5 PERCENT AT 1 MILLION SQUARE METERS AT THE END OF Q1.SG&A IN Q1 RISES BY 13.3 PERCENT TO 815 MILLION ZLOTYS.

Poland's LPP plans dividend payout on 2017 results - deputy CEO

March 14 (Reuters) - Poland's LPP SA ::Poland's LPP plans to pay dividends on 2017 results, but sees no substantial increase in payout - Deputy Chief Executive Przemyslaw Lutkiewicz says."We want to pay dividends every year. This year as well, although at this time we are not able to declare how much. However, I would not count on a significant increase in dividend payout.".Says dividend recommendation could come within a month.LPP paid 35.74 zlotys per share in dividends on 2016 results ID:nFWN1KX0ZG.

LPP Dec. Revenue 893 Million Zlotys, Up 18% YR/YR

Jan 3 (Reuters) - LPP SA ::REPORTED ON TUESDAY DECEMBER REVENUE OF ABOUT 893 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP ABOUT 18 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO.FY 2017 REVENUE 7.03 BILLION ZLOTYS, UP ABOUT 17 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO.ESTIMATED GROSS MARGIN IN DECEMBER OF ABOUT 56 PERCENT, UP 20 P.P. VERSUS YEAR AGO.AS OF JAN. 2018 IT WILL STOP PUBLICATION OF MONTHLY SALES REPORTS.

LPP Signs Investment Credit Agreement For 138.5 Million Zlotys

Dec 21 (Reuters) - LPP SA ::SAYS SIGNS INVESTMENT CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR 138.5 MILLION ZLOTYS.SAYS CREDIT TO BE USED TO REFINANCE CONSTRUCTION OF TWO NEW OFFICE BUILDINGS IN GDANSK.

LPP Nov. Revenue Up Around 24% YoY

Dec 1 (Reuters) - LPP SA ::NOV. REVENUE AROUND 602‍​ MILLION ZLOTYS , UP AROUND 24 PERCENT YOY.

LPP Q3 net result turns to profit of 85.1 mln zlotys

Nov 21(Reuters) - LPP SA ::Q3 NET PROFIT OF 85.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 6.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 REVENUE OF 1.81 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.49 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 103.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 4.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

LPP prelim. Q3 net profit at 85 mln zlotys‍​

Nov 3 (Reuters) - LPP SA ::PRELIM. Q3 NET PROFIT 85 MILLION ZLOTYS‍​.PRELIM. Q3 REVENUE 1.81 BILLION ZLOTYS UP 22 PERCENT YOY.PRELIM. Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 103 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

LPP Oct. revenue up 7 pct yoy

Nov 2 (Reuters) - LPP SA ::OCT. REVENUE ‍​AT ABOUT 657 MILLION ZLOTYS , UP 7 PERCENT YOY.OCT. GROSS MARGIN AT ABOUT 61‍​ PERCENT, UP 1 P.P. YOY.

LPP plans to spend 1.5 bln zlotys on its chain of stores by end-2020

Oct 20 (Reuters) - LPP SA ::INFORMS THAT IT PLANS TO SPEND 1.5 BILLION ZLOTYS ON DEVELOPMENT OF ITS CHAIN OF STORES IN POLAND AND ABROAD.WANTS TO MAINTAIN AND MODERNIZE EXISTING STORES AND TO OPEN NEW ONES.PLANS TO HIRE MORE THAN 1,000 EMPLOYEES BY THE END OF 2018 AND TO INCREASE EXPENSES ON R&D TO ABOUT 200 MILLION ZLOTYS PER YEAR FROM OVER 160 MILLION ZLOTYS PER YEAR NOW.