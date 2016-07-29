Laird PLC (LRD.L)
145.75GBp
3:54pm IST
0.50 (+0.34%)
145.25
145.50
146.00
145.25
868,609
998,930
157.50
95.12
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Laird says H1 underlying pretax profit down about 39 pct
Laird Plc
Laird PLC announces acquisition of Novero for 65 million euros
Laird PLC:Says acquisition of Novero, an integrated vehicle connectivity systems provider, which will enhance Laird's offering of innovative wireless solutions in one of its core and fastest growing markets.Says the company will acquire Novero for a total consideration of 65 million euros (about £47.1 million) from Donares Limited.Says consideration will be satisfied through the issue of 3.2 million shares in Laird to the vendors of Novero, valued at 15.5 million euros (about £11.3 million) as at close of business on Dec. 15, 2015 and representing about 1.2% of Laird's enlarged share capital.Says balance of the consideration will be paid in cash from Laird's existing bank facilities. Completion of the acquisition is conditional upon receiving standard regulatory approvals, which are expected within 30 days. Full Article