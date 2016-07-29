Edition:
Laird PLC (LRD.L)

LRD.L on London Stock Exchange

145.75GBp
3:54pm IST
Change (% chg)

0.50 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
145.25
Open
145.50
Day's High
146.00
Day's Low
145.25
Volume
868,609
Avg. Vol
998,930
52-wk High
157.50
52-wk Low
95.12

Laird says H1 underlying pretax profit down about 39 pct
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Laird Plc : Sees likely loss from Novero acquisition for full year of around 9.0 mln stg . Interim dividend up 3 pct to 4.53 pence per share . For 6 months ended June 30 underlying profit before tax 1,3 16.4 mln stg versus 26.9 mln stg . 15.2 pct increase in H1 revenue reflects growth in majority of business and acquisitions .Rapid downturn in US rail freight markets due to commodity and energy prices has had a significant impact on revenues in our WACS business.  Full Article

Laird PLC announces acquisition of Novero for 65 million euros
Friday, 18 Dec 2015 

Laird PLC:Says acquisition of Novero, an integrated vehicle connectivity systems provider, which will enhance Laird's offering of innovative wireless solutions in one of its core and fastest growing markets.Says the company will acquire Novero for a total consideration of 65 million euros (about £47.1 million) from Donares Limited.Says consideration will be satisfied through the issue of 3.2 million shares in Laird to the vendors of Novero, valued at 15.5 million euros (about £11.3 million) as at close of business on Dec. 15, 2015 and representing about 1.2% of Laird's enlarged share capital.Says balance of the consideration will be paid in cash from Laird's existing bank facilities. Completion of the acquisition is conditional upon receiving standard regulatory approvals, which are expected within 30 days.  Full Article

