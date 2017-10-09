Edition:
India

Lancashire Holdings Ltd (LRE.L)

LRE.L on London Stock Exchange

672.00GBp
4:05pm IST
Change (% chg)

0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
672.00
Open
672.50
Day's High
674.00
Day's Low
668.00
Volume
47,106
Avg. Vol
404,574
52-wk High
775.00
52-wk Low
608.00

Lancashire estimates losses from US, Mexico hurricanes at $106-$212 mln
Monday, 9 Oct 2017 

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Lancashire Holdings Ltd :‍Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and Mexican earthquakes - Lancashire group preliminary loss estimate​.‍Aggregate estimated net ultimate losses for these events is expected to be in a range of $106 million to $212 million​.‍This estimate falls well within company's modelled loss ranges for these types of catastrophe events.​.  Full Article

Lancashire half-year pretax profit falls
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Lancashire Holdings Ltd : Profit before tax $56.6 million for half year . Interim dividend 0.05 usdper share . Combined ratio of 80.6 pct in Q2 2016, 76.2 pct year to date . Return on equity Q2 3.2 pct . Return on equity YTD 7.1 pct .Gross premiums written increased by 11.4 pct in Q2 of 2016 compared to same period in 2015.  Full Article

Insurer Lancashire sees losses of up to $212 mln from hurricanes, Mexico earthquakes ​

LONDON, Oct 9 Insurer Lancashire Holdings said on Monday it estimated that its losses from hurricanes in the Caribbean and southern United States and earthquakes in Mexico would be between $106 million and $212 million.

