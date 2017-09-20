Alten SA (LTEN.PA)
74.58EUR
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€74.58
--
--
--
--
33,229
€82.06
€58.60
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Alten CFO says some banking sector clients in UK decided to freeze investments
Sept 20 (Reuters) - ALTEN
Alten H1 revenue rises to 870.5 million euros
Alten SA
Alten comments on FY 2016 guidance
Alten SA:Will realise a positive organic growth in 2016. Full Article
Alten proposes dividend of 1 euro per share
Alten SA:Proposes dividend of 1 euro per share. Full Article
Alten unit acquires enterprise technological software business division of ASM Ltd
Alten SA:Alten Calsoft Labs acquires Enterprise Technological Software Business Division of ASM Ltd. Full Article
BRIEF-Alten said on conference call that margin should get back to 10 percent
* ON MARGINS: DON'T THINK CAN REACH 10 PERCENT OF MARGIN RATE IN THE AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR - CONF CALL