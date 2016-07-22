Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

L&T Finance Holdings seeks members' nod to appoint Dinanath Dubhashi as MD

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd : Seeks members' nod for appointment of Dinanath Dubhashi as the managing director of the company . Seeks members' nod for issue of non-convertible debentures/bonds of up to 20 billion rupees . Seeks members' nod for issue of cumulative compulsorily redeemable non-convertible preference shares of up to 15 billion rupees .

L&T Finance Holdings says June-qtr consol net profit rises by about 7.8 pct

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 2.07 billion rupees . June-quarter consol income from operations 19.96 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 1.92 billion rupees; consol net sales was 17.18 billion rupees . Divestment process for de-emphasised portfolio is on track .

L&T Finance Holdings appoints Dinanath Dubhashi as MD

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd : Appointed Dinanath Dubhashi, deputy Managing Director, as the Managing Director of the company . Y. M. Deosthalee, Chairman & Managing Director of the company, will continue to serve as the Chairman of company .

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd recommends dividend

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd:Recommends dividend of 0.80 Indian rupees per equity share of face value 10 Indian rupees each.Says dividend, if approved by shareholders at ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) will be credited/dispatched within 30 days from date of AGM.