Jan 12 (Reuters) - Grupa Lotos SA ::Poland's second largest refining company says a delay in implementing a new EFRA instalation in Gdansk refinery will negatively influence the company, as expected benefits won't be visible in full scope in 2018 consolidated results..Earlier Lotos has said the instalation was to improve its refining margin by $2 per barrel..

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Grupa Lotos SA :Poland's state-run refiner Grupa Lotos expects that it will receive more shipments of crude oil from the United States, Lotos Chief Executive Marcin Jastrzebski tells a news conference .Local media have reported that a tanker with nearly 100,000 tonnes of U.S. crude oil has departed from Freeport in Texas and is expected in the Polish port of Gdansk on Nov. 9.The shipment is, according to local media, the first shipment of U.S. crude oil in the region."This is not the only (shipment), there will be more of them," Jastrzebski says.

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Grupa Lotos SA , PGNiG :State-run gas company PGNiG says has signed a 3-year natural gas supply deal with state-run refiner Grupa Lotos.Says deal may be extended by 2 more years to 2022 and if it is could be worth about 3.1 billion zlotys ($863 million)."The contract signed today is a continuation of the partnership cooperation of strategic Polish firms from the oil and gas sector," Lotos CEO Marcin Jastrzebski says in same statement.PGNiG has been supplying Lotos with natural gas since 2010.

Mostostal Plock SA : Signs a 23.2 million zloty ($6.10 million) preliminary deal with Lotos Asfalt Sp. z o.o. . The deal with Grupa Lotos unit is for construction works in its refinery in Gdansk, Poland .The final deal to be signed by Oct. 10.

Mostostal Plock SA :Signs a 20.9 million zloty ($5.5 million) deal with Italy-based KT- Kinetics Technology SPA for construction works in Grupa Lotos' refinery .

Grupa Lotos SA : Poland's second biggest refiner, Lotos, plans to resume dividend payments and sustain long-term dividend paying capacity, it said in an investors presentation on Thursday, which lists the group's key assumptions of its strategy. . Lotos has not paid dividends since 2006. . Earlier on Thursday, the company said its second-quarter net profit fell more then expected to 226 million zlotys. [nFWN1AR10R] Further company coverage: [LTSP.WA] (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko) ((agnieszka.barteczko@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Grupa Lotos SA : Polish state-run refiner Lotos said on Friday its inventory-related write-down, calculated for the so-called EBIT LIFO, which disregards the impact of crude oil price changes on inventories, fell by 0.3 billion zlotys in the second quarter. .The company said that as a result it estimates the LIFO (Last In First Out) effect in the second quarter to come at zero..

Grupa Lotos : Poland's No.2 oil refiner Grupa Lotos may launch two new infrastructure projects jointly worth 8 billion zlotys ($2.1 billion), to be co-financed by the European Investment Bank (EIB) [EIB.UL], Polish economy ministry said on Tuesday. . The projects are on the ministry's list of investments that may need financial support from the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), a tool for implementing the so-called Juncker plan - the European Union's development strategy. . Poland will be seeking 81 billion zlotys from the Juncker plan, the ministry also said in the presentation handled to reporters. Further company coverage: [LTSP.WA] ($1 = 3.8731 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Adrian Krajewski) ((adrian.krajewski@thomsonreuters.com;)).