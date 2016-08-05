Edition:
Lucara Diamond qtrly revenues $140.8 mln vs $38.1 mln
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 

Lucara Diamond Corp : Lucara reports strong first half year earnings and rewards shareholders with a special cash dividend of ca$172 million . Qtrly revenues $140.8 million versus $38.1 million . Continues to forecast revenue between $200 million and $220 million for year ending december 31, 2016, excluding sale of constellation . Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Lucara diamond corp says continues to hold lesedi la rona in inventory as at june 30, 2016 and is currently considering options for its sale .Qtrly earnings per share $0.12.  Full Article

Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquires shares of Lucara Diamond Corp
Tuesday, 31 May 2016 

Nemesia S.A.R.L. : Acquired 32.7 million common shares of Lucara Diamond Corp. From Lorito Holdings and 34.8 million common shares of lucara from Zebra Holdings . Common shares of Lucara had a deemed value of cdn.$4.03 for purposes of reorganization . Lorito and Zebra received class a shares in capital of nemesia in exchange for shares of Lucara transferred to nemesia .Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquires shares of Lucara Diamond Corp..  Full Article

Canada's Lucara sells world's largest uncut diamond for $53 million

VANCOUVER A tennis ball-sized rough diamond unearthed nearly two years ago by Canada's Lucara Diamond Corp has been sold for $53 million, the Vancouver-based company said on Monday.

