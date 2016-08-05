Lucara Diamond Corp (LUC.TO)
2.32CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$2.32
--
--
--
--
306,231
$4.21
$2.28
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Lucara Diamond qtrly revenues $140.8 mln vs $38.1 mln
Lucara Diamond Corp
Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquires shares of Lucara Diamond Corp
Nemesia S.A.R.L. : Acquired 32.7 million common shares of Lucara Diamond Corp. From Lorito Holdings and 34.8 million common shares of lucara from Zebra Holdings . Common shares of Lucara had a deemed value of cdn.$4.03 for purposes of reorganization . Lorito and Zebra received class a shares in capital of nemesia in exchange for shares of Lucara transferred to nemesia .Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquires shares of Lucara Diamond Corp.. Full Article
Canada's Lucara sells world's largest uncut diamond for $53 million
VANCOUVER A tennis ball-sized rough diamond unearthed nearly two years ago by Canada's Lucara Diamond Corp has been sold for $53 million, the Vancouver-based company said on Monday.