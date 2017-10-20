Oct 20 (Reuters) - Lundin Mining Corp : :Lundin mining announces early redemption of its senior secured 2020 notes.Lundin mining Corp says ‍early redemption of 2020 notes will save company $41.25 million per annum in interest payments​.To redeem all of its 7.50% senior secured notes due 2020 at redemption price of 103.750% of principal amount of notes​.

Lundin Mining Corp : Qtrly loss per share $1.10 . Qtrly sales $342.3 million versus $501.3mln . Company remains on track to meet or exceed full year guidance across all operations . Q2 shr view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Says capital expenditures (excluding tenke) for 2016 are expected to be $185 mln . Says expects to receive cash distributions from Tenke, Freeport Cobalt in 2016 of about $50 mln-$60 mln, in-line with previous guidance .Estimates its share of sustaining capital funding for 2016 at Tenke to be approximately $25 mln.