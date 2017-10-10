Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd :Says Lupin launches generic norcoâ tablets in the U.S..

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd ::Says gets FDA nod for generic Corgarda tablets .Says drug indicated for management of patients with angina pectoris and for the treatment of hypertension‍​‍​.

June 14 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd ::Says Lupin receives FDA approval for generic Roxicodone tablets.receives FDA approval for its oxycodone hydrochloride tablets USP, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg and 30 mg.

May 24 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd ::March quarter consol PAT 3.80 billion rupees .Consensus forecast for March quarter consol profit was 6.45 billion rupees.March quarter consol revenue from operations 42.53 billion rupees.Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 7.48 billion rupees as per IND-AS; consol total revenue from operations was 41.97 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 7.50 rupees per share.The profit and revenue alerts were first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company release at the National Stock Exchange.

Lupin Ltd : FDA approval for generic Ortho-Cyclen® 28 tablets .Approved product will be manufactured at Lupin’S Pithampur facility.

Lupin Ltd :Lupin and MonoSol Rx announce licensing agreement for multiple pediatric-focused products.

Lupin Ltd :Receives FDA approval for Generic Namenda XR capsules.

Lupin Ltd : Lupin receives tentative approval for generic Rapaflo capsules .

Lupin Ltd : Lupin receives tentative approval for generic Avelox tablets .

Lupin Ltd : Lupin receives tentative approval for generic Zithromax oral suspension .