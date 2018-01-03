Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Livechat Software No. Of Clients Using Paid Version Of Livechat up 28% YoY

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Livechat Software SA ::NUMBER OF CLIENTS USING PAID VERSION OF LIVECHAT AT 23,107 AS OF JAN. 1 VERSUS 18,070 YEAR AGO.

Livechat Software To Pay Advance On Dividend

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Livechat Software SA ::SAYS DECIDES TO PAY ADVANCE ON DIVIDEND OF 0.44 ZLOTYS PER SHARE.

Livechat Software plans FY Advance Div. Payment Of 0.44 Zloty/shr

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Livechat Software SA ::ITS MANAGEMENT PROPOSES FY 2017/2018 ADVANCE DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 0.44 ZLOTY PER SHARE.

Livechat Software: Number Of Clients Using Paid Version Of LiveChat At 22,805 As Of Dec. 1

Dec 4 (Reuters) - LIVECHAT SOFTWARE SA ::NUMBER OF CLIENTS USING PAID VERSION OF LIVECHAT AT 22,805 AS OF DEC. 1 VERSUS 17,771 YEAR AGO.

Livechat Software Q2 2017/2018 Net Profit Up At 12.0 Mln Zlotys

Nov 30 (Reuters) - LIVECHAT SOFTWARE SA ::Q2 2017/2018 NET PROFIT 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 9.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q2 2017/2018 REVENUE 22.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 18.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Livechat Software: number of clients using paid version of LiveChat at 22,229 as of Nov. 1

Nov 2 (Reuters) - LIVECHAT SOFTWARE SA ::NUMBER OF CLIENTS USING PAID VERSION OF LIVECHAT AT 22,229 AS OF NOV. 1 VERSUS 17,409 YEAR AGO.

Livechat Software: number of clients using paid version of LiveChat at 21,937 as of Oct. 1

Oct 2 (Reuters) - LIVECHAT SOFTWARE SA ::NUMBER OF CLIENTS USING PAID VERSION OF LIVECHAT AT 21,937 AS OF OCT. 1 VERSUS 16,949 YEAR ON YEAR.

Livechat Software shareholders plan to sell up to 4 pct of votes

Livechat Software SA : Three shareholders start accelerated book building process (ABB) to sell up to 4 percent votes at the company's annual general meeting of shareholders . The shareholders are Mariusz Cieply, Jakub Sitarz and Maciej Jarzebowski .Trigon Dom Maklerski SA to run the ABB procedure.

Livechat Software Q3 net profit rises to 12.0 mln zlotys yoy

Livechat Software SA : Said on Friday that its Q3 revenue was 20.2 million zlotys ($5.00 million) versus 13.7 million zlotys a year ago . Q3 operating profit was 15.0 million zlotys versus 9.5 million zlotys a year ago .Q3 net profit was 12.0 million zlotys versus 7.3 million zlotys a year ago.

Livechat Software no. of clients using paid version of Livechat at 16,949

Livechat Software SA :The number of clients using paid version of Livechat at 16,949 as of Oct. 1 versus 12,284 year on year.