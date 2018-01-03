Edition:
Livechat Software SA (LVCP.WA)

LVCP.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

42.50PLN
27 Apr 2018
Change (% chg)

0.90zł (+2.16%)
Prev Close
41.60zł
Open
42.00zł
Day's High
42.70zł
Day's Low
41.70zł
Volume
140,255
Avg. Vol
23,413
52-wk High
59.00zł
52-wk Low
30.73zł

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Livechat Software No. Of Clients Using Paid Version Of Livechat up 28% YoY
Wednesday, 3 Jan 2018 

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Livechat Software SA ::NUMBER OF CLIENTS USING PAID VERSION OF LIVECHAT AT 23,107 AS OF JAN. 1 VERSUS 18,070 YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Livechat Software To Pay Advance On Dividend
Wednesday, 20 Dec 2017 

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Livechat Software SA ::SAYS DECIDES TO PAY ADVANCE ON DIVIDEND OF 0.44 ZLOTYS PER SHARE.  Full Article

Livechat Software plans FY Advance Div. Payment Of 0.44 Zloty/shr
Tuesday, 19 Dec 2017 

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Livechat Software SA ::ITS MANAGEMENT PROPOSES FY 2017/2018 ADVANCE DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 0.44 ZLOTY PER SHARE.  Full Article

Livechat Software: Number Of Clients Using Paid Version Of LiveChat At 22,805 As Of Dec. 1
Monday, 4 Dec 2017 

Dec 4 (Reuters) - LIVECHAT SOFTWARE SA ::NUMBER OF CLIENTS USING PAID VERSION OF LIVECHAT AT 22,805 AS OF DEC. 1 VERSUS 17,771 YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Livechat Software Q2 2017/2018 Net Profit Up At 12.0 Mln Zlotys
Thursday, 30 Nov 2017 

Nov 30 (Reuters) - LIVECHAT SOFTWARE SA ::Q2 2017/2018 NET PROFIT 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 9.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q2 2017/2018 REVENUE 22.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 18.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Livechat Software: number of clients using paid version of LiveChat at 22,229 as of Nov. 1
Thursday, 2 Nov 2017 

Nov 2 (Reuters) - LIVECHAT SOFTWARE SA ::NUMBER OF CLIENTS USING PAID VERSION OF LIVECHAT AT 22,229 AS OF NOV. 1 VERSUS 17,409 YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Livechat Software: number of clients using paid version of LiveChat at 21,937 as of Oct. 1
Monday, 2 Oct 2017 

Oct 2 (Reuters) - LIVECHAT SOFTWARE SA ::NUMBER OF CLIENTS USING PAID VERSION OF LIVECHAT AT 21,937 AS OF OCT. 1 VERSUS 16,949 YEAR ON YEAR.  Full Article

Livechat Software shareholders plan to sell up to 4 pct of votes
Monday, 13 Feb 2017 

Livechat Software SA : Three shareholders start accelerated book building process (ABB) to sell up to 4 percent votes at the company's annual general meeting of shareholders . The shareholders are Mariusz Cieply, Jakub Sitarz and Maciej Jarzebowski .Trigon Dom Maklerski SA to run the ABB procedure.  Full Article

Livechat Software Q3 net profit rises to 12.0 mln zlotys yoy
Monday, 13 Feb 2017 

Livechat Software SA : Said on Friday that its Q3 revenue was 20.2 million zlotys ($5.00 million) versus 13.7 million zlotys a year ago . Q3 operating profit was 15.0 million zlotys versus 9.5 million zlotys a year ago .Q3 net profit was 12.0 million zlotys versus 7.3 million zlotys a year ago.  Full Article

Livechat Software no. of clients using paid version of Livechat at 16,949
Monday, 3 Oct 2016 

Livechat Software SA :The number of clients using paid version of Livechat at 16,949 as of Oct. 1 versus 12,284 year on year.  Full Article

BRIEF-Livechat Software: Number Of Clients Using Paid Version Of Livechat At 24,065 As Of April 1

* NUMBER OF CLIENTS USING PAID VERSION OF LIVECHAT AT 24,065 AS OF APRIL 1 VERSUS 19,251 YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Earnings vs. Estimates

