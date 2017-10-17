Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bogdanka signs agreement on coal benefits

Oct 17 (Reuters) - BOGDANKA ::SIGNS AGREEMENT ON COAL BENEFITS WHICH WILL HAVE POSITIVE EFFECT ON Q4 OPERATING RESULT OF ABOUT 110 MILLION ZLOTYS.

Bogdanka signs annex extending coal supplies to Pulawy

Oct 11 (Reuters) - LUBELSKI WEGIEL BOGDANKA SA ::SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT SIGNED ANNEX EXTENDING LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH GRUPA AZOTY ZAKLADY AZOTOWE PULAWY << >> FOR SALE OF COAL UNTIL 2021, TOTAL VALUE OF DEAL TO REACH 1.10 BILLION ZLOTYS NET .BOGDANKA ALSO SAID THAT THE CONTRACT'S VALUE IN 2018-2021 TO AMOUNT TO 333.0 MILLION ZLOTYS NET.

Poland's miner Bogdanka signs annexes to key coal supply deals

BOGDANKA , ENEA : Polish coal miner Bogdanka signed annexes to two long-term contracts on coal supplies to state-run utility Enea, which increase the volumes and change the prices, Bogdanka said on Thursday. . As a result of an annex signed to a deal that expires in 2017, its total value in 2011-2017 will fall by 8 percent to 4.6 billion zlotys ($1.20 billion) compared to initial assumptions, Bogdanka said. . The annex to the second deal, binding in 2017-2036, increases the contract value by 24 percent to almost 14 billion zlotys, almost 9 billion of which is for the period 2017-2025. . Enea secured control of the privately owned Bogdanka in a controversial bid last year that followed its termination of a long-term coal supply contract with Bogdanka. .

Poland's Bogdanka faces problems selling coal to Ukraine

BOGDANKA : Bogdanka, a Polish coal producer controlled by state-run utility Enea , continues its attempts to sell coal on the Ukrainian market, but faces risks related to payments, the company's chief executive officer said on Friday. . "We are trying, we are in talks with all the biggest coal consumers in Ukraine, but there is the same problem all the time - with securing payments. The other side is not able to guarantee financing," Krzysztof Szlaga told a news conference. . Currently Bogdanka sells "negligible" amounts to Ukraine, Szlaga said. . Selling coal to Ukraine was part of a government plan to find new markets for its coal surplus. [nW8N13R004] . Szlaga reiterated that Bogdanka's sales target for 2016 is 8.5-9 million tonnes of coal. Further company coverage [LWBP.WA] (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Croft) ((agnieszka.barteczko@thomsonreuters.com; +48226539700; Reuters Messaging: agnieszka.barteczko.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.net)).

GK Fasing signs multiply delivery deal with Bogdanka

Grupa Kapitalowa Fasing SA : Signs a multiply delivery deal with Lubelski Wegiel„Bogdanka" . Will deliver mining chains over 12 months for the maximum value of 9.3 million zlotys ($2.4 million) net, the minimum value of the deal is estimated at 2.8 million zlotys net .

Poland's Bogdanka refinances 300 mln zloty debt

Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka : Polish coal miner Bogdanka issues bonds of a total nominal value of 300.0 million zlotys ($75.39 million) to refinance its debt . Bonds have been acquired by Bank Pekao and Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego . The bonds bear a WIBOR 3M interest plus a fixed margin and mature on June 30, 2017 . Also redeems 100 million zloty bonds .Its total debt was at 725.6 million zlotys as of March 31.

Poland's Bogdanka sees 2016 coal output, sales at 8.5-9 mln T

Poland's Bogdanka : Polish coal miner Bogdanka's 2016 output and sales will stand at 8.5-9 million tonnes each, Chief Executive Krzysztof Szlaga told reporters on Monday. Further company coverage: [LWBP.WA][ENAE.WA] (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig) ((wiktor.szary@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka SA signs deal for supply of thermal coal in 2016 with ENEA Wytwarzanie Sp. z o.o.

Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka SA:Signs with ENEA Wytwarzanie Sp. z o.o. an annual contract for the supply of thermal coal in 2016 under the mulit-year agreement.The value of deliveries in 2016 is 760.1 million Polish zlotys net.The value of the multi–year agreement is 5.06 billion zlotys net.The coal will be supplied to ENEA Wytwarzanie’s power plant in Kozienice, Poland.

Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka SA signs annex to coal delivery deal with ENERGA Elektrownie Ostroleka SA

Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka SA:Signs an annex to deal increasing coal deliveries to ENERGA Elektrownie Ostroleka SA and extending their period to Dec. 31, 2016.Following annex value of deal raises to 1.19 billion Polish zlotys net, up 4.36 percent versus the value of order mentioned in current report from Dec. 30, 2014.

Polish unit of France's EDF cancels deal to buy coal from Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka SA

Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka SA:A Polish unit of France's EDF, EDF Paliwa Sp. z o.o., has cancelled a deal to buy coal from Polish coal miner Bogdanka as of the end of 2016.The deliveries until Dec. 31, 2016 will be completed according to schedule.Following the cancellation, total value of deal is 481 million Polish zlotys net.