Chemtura announces stockholder approval of merger agreement with Lanxess

Lanxess signs contract to acquire Chemtura

Lanxess sees 30 mln eur EBITDA from Clean & Disinfect by 2020

Lanxess AG : Annual EBITDA contribution of eur 20 million initially, rising gradually to eur 30 million by 2020

Lanxess CEO sees continuing margin pressure in rubber ops

Lanxess CEO Matthias Zachert on conference call : Says earnings decline in rubber operations will continue in H2 . Says will continue to play an active role in M&A . Says margin pressure in rubber operations will continue into 2017 . Says aims to fully consolidate rubber JV for three years, ownership structure shouldn't change for next 5 yrs . Says hopes that Latin America business will pick up again

Lanxess gives Q1 and full FY 2016 EBITDA pre exceptionals outlook, to propose FY 2015 dividend

Lanxess AG:Forecast for full FY 2016: EBITDA pre exceptionals between 880 million and 930 million euros.Is forecasting EBITDA pre exceptionals between 240 million and 260 million euros for the first quarter of 2016.Will propose that dividend be increased by 20 pct compared with the prior year to 0.60 euros per share for FY 2015.

Lanxess AG raises FY 2015 guidance

Lanxess AG:Now sees FY 2015 EBITDA at 860-900 million euros ($932-978 million), compared with previous guidance of 840-880 million euros and up from 808 million last year.FY 2015 adjusted EBITDA 862.93 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.