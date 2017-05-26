Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Manz AG: no mandatory offer by anchor shareholder Shanghai Electric

May 26 (Reuters) - MANZ AG ::NO MANDATORY OFFER BY ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER SHANGHAI ELECTRIC.OPTION TO CONCLUDE A VOTING AGREEMENT WITH DIETER MANZ NOT EXERCISED BY DEADLINE ON MAY 24, 2017.CEO DIETER MANZ REMAINS PRIMARY SHAREHOLDER OF COMPANY.

Manz appoints Eckhard Hoerner-Marass as chief restructuring officer

Manz Ag : Managing board strengthened by chief restructuring officer (CRO) .Position will be staffed by Eckhard Hoerner-Marass.

Manz H1 revenues at 124.0 million euros

Manz AG : H1 net loss -17 million euros versus -15 million euros loss year ago . Forecast for full 2016 year affirmed . At 124.0 million euros ($138.45 million), revenues in first six months of 2016 slightly above previous year .H1 EBIT amounted to -11.7 million euros (previous year: -12.9 million euros).

Manz: first serial order within the scope of the Speedfactory project by adidas

Manz AG : First serial order within the scope of the Speedfactory project by adidas . Order will generate revenues and profit in this fiscal year .As project progresses, further orders are expected over coming years.

Manz says order stop may impact 2016 forecast

Manz AG : Said on Saturday it had been informed by a major customer that the customer would stop a large project in the Energy Storage segment . Said final statement on whether this contract will be postponed or cancelled and its potential impact on 2016 revenues and earnings guidance will be possible after final negotiations .There is the risk that the company's previous expectation for 2016 cannot be achieved.

Manz and Shanghai Electric join forces in solar technology development

Manz AG :Shanghai Electric and the Manz Group join forces in solar technology development.

Shanghai Electric's unit acquires stake in Germany's Manz AG

Shanghai Electric Group <601727.SS><2727.HK> :Says German unit has bought 1.5 million shares in Germany's Manz AG at 34.74 euros per share for 19.7 percent stake.

Manz raises around 75.6 mln euros from capital increase

Manz AG : Successful completion of the capital increase with subscription rights .Net issue proceeds for company amount to around 75.6 million euros ($84.81 million).

Manz resolves on cash capital increase with subscription rights in the amount of 43 pct of share capital

Manz AG:Resolves on cash capital increase with subscription rights in the amount of 43 pct of share capital.Share capital of the company shall be increased by partial utilization of the authorized capital 2015 from 5,420,864 euros by 2,323,224 euros to 7,744,088 euros against cash contributions.In conformity with the subscription ratio of 7:3, three new shares can be subscribed for each seven old shares of the company.Subscription price of each new share subscribed is 34.74 euros.Shanghai Electric Germany Holding GmbH, a German subsidiary of Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. has agreed to take over at subscription price new shares not subscribed by shareholders.

Manz gives FY 2016 revenue and earnings outlook in line with analysts' estimates

Manz AG:Outlook for FY 2016: significant revenue growth with significantly improved EBIT.Is anticipating a significant increase in revenues for FY 2016 with a significantly improved EBIT.Goal of company is to achieve at least a break-even EBITDA in FY 2016.FY 2015 reported revenue 222.0 million euros.FY 2015 reported EBITDA loss 41.9 million euros.FY 2015 reported EBIT loss 58.2 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 251.22 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBITDA estimate 13.37 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT estimate 2.45 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.