Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MAB.L)
246.90GBp
4:02pm IST
-0.40 (-0.16%)
247.30
246.20
247.70
245.27
23,333
494,141
293.00
218.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Mitchells & Butlers says total sales in 51 weeks of financial year down 0.8 pct
Mitchells & Butlers Plc
Mitchells & Butlers total sales in 43 weeks down 1.3 pct
Mitchells & Butlers Plc
UPDATE 1-Mitchells & Butlers blames weather as drink sales fall
Sept 21 British pubs group Mitchells & Butlers Plc said its drinks sales shrank 1.2 percent in the past eight weeks, blaming poor weather compared to last year, although food sales rose. The group, whose pubs include Harvester, Toby Carvery and All Bar One, said food sales grew by 1.5 percent in the eight weeks through Sept. 16.