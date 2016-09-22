Mitchells & Butlers Plc : Close trading update . Like-For-Like sales increased by 1.8 pct in most recent 8 weeks, representing a continuation of improved trend both over time and relative to total eating-out market . Total sales in first 51 weeks of financial year fell by 0.8 pct. . Margins for full year will be below last year, as previously advised, particularly as a result of acceleration of investment in estate and wage inflation .So far this financial year we have converted or remodelled 244 sites, and opened 7 new sites..