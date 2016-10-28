Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd (MAHH.NS)
376.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs-9.70 (-2.51%)
Rs386.45
Rs386.00
Rs386.00
Rs375.10
49,310
96,510
Rs490.00
Rs240.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Sept qtr profit rises
Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India's step-down unit signs JV agreement with city of Kuusamo
Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd
Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India March-qtr profit rises
Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd