Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd (MAHH.NS)

MAHH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

376.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-9.70 (-2.51%)
Prev Close
Rs386.45
Open
Rs386.00
Day's High
Rs386.00
Day's Low
Rs375.10
Volume
49,310
Avg. Vol
96,510
52-wk High
Rs490.00
52-wk Low
Rs240.00

Latest Key Developments

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Sept qtr profit rises
Friday, 28 Oct 2016 

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd : Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd - sept quarter net profit 328.7 million rupees versus profit 269.4 million rupees year ago .Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd - sept quarter total income 2.58 billion rupees versus 2.35 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India's step-down unit signs JV agreement with city of Kuusamo
Thursday, 7 Jul 2016 

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd : Holiday Club Resorts Oy has signed a JV agreement with city of Kuusamo for establishment of Tropiikin Rantasauna Oy .  Full Article

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India March-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd : March-quarter net profit 320.9 million rupees versus 104.2 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 2.34 billion rupees versus 1.86 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

