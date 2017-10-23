Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd ::Says Mahindra Logistics IPO price band fixed at 425 rupees to 429 rupees per share ‍​.

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd :Mumbai bench of NCLT ‍sanctioned scheme of amalgamation of Defence Land Systems India with Mahindra Defence Systems.

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd :Sept total sales of 53,663 units versus 46,130 units last year.Says sept passenger vehicle sales of 25,327 units versus 20,537 units last year.Sept exports of 3,207 units versus 3,585 units last year.Says sept domestic sales of 50,456 units versus 42,545 units last year.Says sept total tractor sales of 45,563 units, up 49 percent.

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd ::August total sales of 42,116 units versus 40,591 units last year.Says August passenger vehicle sales of 19,325 units versus 18,246 units last year.August exports of 2,582 units versus 3,647 units last year.Says August domestic sales of 39,534 units versus 36,944 units last year.Says August total tractor sales of 16,516 units, up 22 percent.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd : Says Mahindra to invest Rs. 1,500 crore in Nasik project for next phase of expansion . Project constitutes development and manufacture of new product codenamed U321, covering joint investment at Nasik and Igatpuri . Projects will qualify as ‘ultra mega project’ .Investment in the Nasik plant towards manufacture of vehicles, while investment in the Igatpuri plant will be for manufacture and supply of engines.

Mahindra and Mahindra: Says agreeing to acquire 100% of the share capital of the investee company. .Says deal for Euro 26.3 million.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd : August total sales of 40,591 units versus 35,634 units last year . August passenger vehicle sales of 18,246 units versus 14,198 units last year . August domestic sales of 36,944 units versus 32,122 units last year . August exports of 3,647 units versus 3,512 units last year . August domestic tractor sales of 12,327 units versus 10,751 units last year . August total tractor sales of 13,543 units, up 16 percent .

India's Mahindra exec says expects co to grow better than industry

India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd : Exec says expect Mahindra to grow better than industry, expecting India passenger vehicle sales to grow 9-10 percent this fiscal year . Exec says don't think 1 percent cess on diesel cars suggested by Supreme Court will deter customers from buying such cars . Exec says not planning to bring any vehicles from its Korean unit Ssangyong to India Further company coverage: [MAHM.NS] (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI) ((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd : Incorporation of a subsidiary company in Mexico . Incorporation of unit Mahindra Mexico S. de. R. L. in Mexico .

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd : June-quarter net profit 9.55 billion rupees; total revenue from operations 119.43 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 8.83 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 8.50 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total revenue from operations was 104.71 billion rupees .