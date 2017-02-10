Maithan Alloys Ltd (MAIT.NS)
595.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs-0.10 (-0.02%)
Rs595.85
Rs600.20
Rs608.20
Rs595.00
100,958
97,643
Rs621.90
Rs205.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Maithan Alloys Dec qtr profit rises
Maithan Alloys Ltd
Maithan Alloys' electrical equipment at Visakhapatnam plant damaged due to heavy rain
Maithan Alloys Ltd
Maithan Alloys CFO Aditya Agarwalla resigns
Maithan Alloys Ltd
BRIEF-India's Maithan Alloys June-qtr profit surges
* June quarter profit 591.9 million rupees versus profit 189.6 million rupees year ago