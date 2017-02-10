Edition:
Maithan Alloys Ltd (MAIT.NS)

MAIT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

595.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.10 (-0.02%)
Prev Close
Rs595.85
Open
Rs600.20
Day's High
Rs608.20
Day's Low
Rs595.00
Volume
100,958
Avg. Vol
97,643
52-wk High
Rs621.90
52-wk Low
Rs205.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Maithan Alloys Dec qtr profit rises
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 

Maithan Alloys Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 682 million rupees versus profit 118.4 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 3.09 billion rupees versus 1.64 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Maithan Alloys' electrical equipment at Visakhapatnam plant damaged due to heavy rain
Monday, 26 Sep 2016 

Maithan Alloys Ltd : Due to heavy rains,flood, severe damage to 132kv power transformer, other electrical equipment installed at Visakhapatnam plant. . The production at the plant could be significantly affected over the next few months. . The full damage is yet to be ascertained .The said transformer and other electrical equipment are fully insured..  Full Article

Maithan Alloys CFO Aditya Agarwalla resigns
Thursday, 22 Sep 2016 

Maithan Alloys Ltd : Resignation of whole-time director & Chief Financial Officer .Aditya Agarwalla has tendered resignation from the office of whole-time director & chief financial officer of the company due to his pre-occupatio.  Full Article

Maithan Alloys Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Maithan Alloys June-qtr profit surges

* June quarter profit 591.9 million rupees versus profit 189.6 million rupees year ago

