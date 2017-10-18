Edition:
India

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (MALD.NS)

MALD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

463.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.75 (-1.01%)
Prev Close
Rs468.00
Open
Rs475.95
Day's High
Rs482.00
Day's Low
Rs460.05
Volume
54,224
Avg. Vol
45,285
52-wk High
Rs530.00
52-wk Low
Rs318.74

Latest Key Developments

Mahindra Lifespace Developers, HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1 announce JV
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd :Mahindra lifespace developers ltd - ‍co, HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1 announce JV to develop affordable housing projects in India​.Says investment commitment of 5 billion rupees over 3 years‍​.  Full Article

Mahindra Lifespace Developers says June-qtr net profit rises by about 34.2 pct
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd : June-quarter net profit 153 million rupees; income from operations INR 888.6 million . Net profit in June quarter last year was 114 million rupees as per Ind-AS; income from operations was 1.05 billion rupees .  Full Article

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd News

