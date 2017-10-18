Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (MALD.NS)
MALD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
463.25INR
23 Oct 2017
463.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.75 (-1.01%)
Rs-4.75 (-1.01%)
Prev Close
Rs468.00
Rs468.00
Open
Rs475.95
Rs475.95
Day's High
Rs482.00
Rs482.00
Day's Low
Rs460.05
Rs460.05
Volume
54,224
54,224
Avg. Vol
45,285
45,285
52-wk High
Rs530.00
Rs530.00
52-wk Low
Rs318.74
Rs318.74
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Mahindra Lifespace Developers, HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1 announce JV
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
Mahindra Lifespace Developers says June-qtr net profit rises by about 34.2 pct
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
BRIEF-Mahindra Lifespace Developers, HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1 announce JV
* Mahindra lifespace developers ltd - co, HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1 announce JV to develop affordable housing projects in India