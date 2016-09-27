MAN : Diesel & Turbo announces start of future strategy programme . Says under proposed plan each MAN site will specialise in more clearly defined area . Future programme aimed at improving results by over 450 million eur . Anticipates that around 1,400 staff will be affected by the planned measures . Says expect orders for new turbo engines to remain at their current low level also in the coming years Further company coverage: [MANG.DE] (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan) ((georgina.prodhan@thomsonreuters.com;)).