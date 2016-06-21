Edition:
Man Infraconstruction Ltd (MANI.NS)

MANI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

63.15INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.25 (+0.40%)
Prev Close
Rs62.90
Open
Rs63.70
Day's High
Rs63.70
Day's Low
Rs61.55
Volume
358,341
Avg. Vol
985,044
52-wk High
Rs71.20
52-wk Low
Rs34.35

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Man Infraconstruction unit gets order worth 7.52 bln rupees
Tuesday, 21 Jun 2016 

Man Infraconstruction Ltd : Unit man projects receives order worth inr 7.52 billion from bharat Mumbai container terminals private limited .  Full Article

Man Infraconstruction Ltd declares second interim dividend
Friday, 4 Mar 2016 

Man Infraconstruction Ltd:Approved declaration of second interim dividend of 0.99 Indian rupees per share (i.e. 49.50%) on 24,75,00,270 equity shares having face value of 2 Indian rupees each, for the financial year 2015-16.  Full Article

Man Infraconstruction Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Man Infraconstruction Ltd June qtr profit rises

* June quarter profit 258.1 million rupees versus 179.5 million rupees year ago

