Manitou BF SA (MANP.PA)
33.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€33.40
--
--
--
--
12,941
€34.80
€15.20
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Manitou Q3 revenues at 354 millions euros, +10%
Oct 19 (Reuters) - MANITOU BF SA
Manitou buys back 2.8% of its share capital from Toyota Industries
Manitou BF SA
Manitou BF H1 net income group share up at 23 million euros
Manitou Bf Sa
Manitou Bf confirms 2016 outlook and proposes dividend
Manitou Bf SA:Confirms 2016 outlook for an increase in sales of approximately 2 pct.Confirms 2016 outlook of an improved recurring operating income of approximately 50 basis points.Dividend to be proposed of 0.36 euro per share. Full Article
Manitou Bf gives FY 2016 guidance below analysts' estimates
Manitou Bf SA:Sees FY 2016 revenue to grow about 2 pct versus 2015.FY 2016 revenue growth: 4.4 pct - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article