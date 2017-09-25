Edition:
Mapfre SA (MAP.MC)

MAP.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

2.65EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.04 (-1.41%)
Prev Close
€2.69
Open
€2.68
Day's High
€2.69
Day's Low
€2.65
Volume
4,111,640
Avg. Vol
4,375,820
52-wk High
€3.35
52-wk Low
€2.53

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mapfre says recent natural disasters to have impact of 150-200 mln euros on its profit
Monday, 25 Sep 2017 

Sept 25 (Reuters) - MAPFRE ::SIZE AND FREQUENCY OF HURRICANES IN THE CARIBBEAN AND EARTHQUAKE IN MEXICO WILL IMPLY A NET COST OF BETWEEN 150 AND 200 MILLION EUROS ON MAPFRE'S ATTRIBUTABLE RESULT FOR THE YEAR, ACCORDING TO PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES CARRIED OUT BY THE COMPANY.TO REEVALUATE ITS EXPECTATIONS OF FULFILLING ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE 2016-2018 PERIOD, SPECIFICALLY AVERAGE ROE AND AVERAGE COMBINED RATIO ANNOUNCED IN MARCH 2016.  Full Article

Mapfre buys 31 pct in Indonesia's ABDA for 92.3 million euros
Tuesday, 4 Oct 2016 

Mapfre SA : Buys 31 percent of insurance company PT Asuransi Bina Dana Arta Tbk (ABDA) in Indonesia for 92.3 million euros ($103.2 million) .Says already held 20 percent in ABDA, now holds majority stake.  Full Article

Mapfre to appoint Fernando Mata Verdejo as CFO
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 

Mapfre SA : Says to appoint Fernando Mata Verdejo as chief financial officer, effective as of Jan. 1, 2017 .Esteban Tejera Montalvo to resign from the board of directors due to retirement as of Dec. 31, 2016.  Full Article

Mapfre invests in a fund which finances startups
Monday, 20 Jun 2016 

Mapfre SA : Says invests in Alma Mundi, an investment fund which finances startups .Says Alma Mundi aims to gather 50 million euros ($56.6 million), Mapfre to contribute 7.5 percent of fund's capital.  Full Article

Spain's Mapfre says does not rule out acquisitions in US
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

Chairman Of Spain's Mapfre Antonio Huertas: Says he does not rule out acquisitions in the United States, though there is nothing currently on the table Further company coverage: [MAP.MC] (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom) ((madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +34915852151;)).  Full Article

Fitch Affirms MAPFRE Sigorta at IFS 'AA(tur)'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turkey-based MAPFRE Sigorta's National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'AA(tur)'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects the good capitalisation and underwriting performance of MAPFRE Sigorta, as well as Fitch's view of its importance to its ultimate parent, MAPFRE SA (Issuer Default Rating A-/Positive). These factors are offset by a moderately weak bus

