Mapfre SA (MAP.MC)
2.65EUR
23 Oct 2017
€-0.04 (-1.41%)
€2.69
€2.68
€2.69
€2.65
4,111,640
4,375,820
€3.35
€2.53
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Mapfre says recent natural disasters to have impact of 150-200 mln euros on its profit
Sept 25 (Reuters) - MAPFRE
Mapfre buys 31 pct in Indonesia's ABDA for 92.3 million euros
Mapfre SA
Mapfre to appoint Fernando Mata Verdejo as CFO
Mapfre SA
Mapfre invests in a fund which finances startups
Mapfre SA
Spain's Mapfre says does not rule out acquisitions in US
Chairman Of Spain's Mapfre
Fitch Affirms MAPFRE Sigorta at IFS 'AA(tur)'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turkey-based MAPFRE Sigorta's National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'AA(tur)'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects the good capitalisation and underwriting performance of MAPFRE Sigorta, as well as Fitch's view of its importance to its ultimate parent, MAPFRE SA (Issuer Default Rating A-/Positive). These factors are offset by a moderately weak bus