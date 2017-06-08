Edition:
India

Max Financial Services Ltd (MAXI.NS)

MAXI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

575.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs14.35 (+2.56%)
Prev Close
Rs561.30
Open
Rs566.65
Day's High
Rs577.95
Day's Low
Rs564.05
Volume
531,612
Avg. Vol
766,383
52-wk High
Rs683.95
52-wk Low
Rs485.95

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Max Financial Services says HDFC Life and MAX Life remain committed to merger
Thursday, 8 Jun 2017 

June 8 (Reuters) - Max Financial Services Ltd ::Says "HDFC Life and Max Life remain committed to merger and are evaluating various options.".  Full Article

HDFC exec says Max Life merger expected to be completed within 12 months
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 

: HDFC exec says expects Max Life merger to be completed within 12 months ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)).  Full Article

Standard Life to have 24.1 pct stake in HFDC Life
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 

Standard Life :Says will have 24.1 percent stake in hfdc life following hdfc life/max group tie-up.  Full Article

Max Financial Services says Max India to start trading at BSE and NSE on July 14
Wednesday, 13 Jul 2016 

Max Financial Services Ltd : Max India Limited to commence trading at BSE and NSE on July 14, 2016 .  Full Article

Max Financial Services says MVIL to start trading on NSE and BSE on June 22
Tuesday, 21 Jun 2016 

Max Financial Services Ltd : Max Ventures and Industries Ltd to list and start trading on NSE and BSE on June 22, 2016 .  Full Article

Standard Life notes India JV deal talks, says no certainty on deal
Friday, 17 Jun 2016 

Standard Life Plc : Says notes announcement today that HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company, Max Life Insurance Company and Max Financial Services have entered into a confidentiality, exclusivity and standstill agreement to evaluate a possible merger between those parties. .Says any deal subject to board, shareholder, regulatory, court, other approvals. No certainty a deal will proceed. Will update market at appropriate time..  Full Article

Max Financial to evaluate merger of Max Life and Max Financial into HDFC Life
Friday, 17 Jun 2016 

Max Financial Services Ltd : Approved agreement to evaluate potential combination via merger of Max Life Insurance and Max Financial Services into HDFC Standard Life .  Full Article

BUPA increases stake in Indian health insurer MaxBupa to 49 pct
Monday, 13 Jun 2016 

British Utd Provident Assoc (BUPA) : Bupa increases stake in MaxBupa to 49 pct . Completes share purchase from partner Max India to increase its stake in indian health insurer Max Bupa to 49 pct . Announced completion of transaction to increase Bupa's shareholding in their health insurance joint venture Max Bupa from 26 pct to 49 pct .Has paid rs 207 cr (approximately 21.9 mln stg) to Max India, in an all cash transaction, for stake increase.  Full Article

Max Financial Services says Bupa completes share purchase from partner Max India
Monday, 13 Jun 2016 

Max Financial Services Ltd : Bupa completes share purchase from partner Max India to increase its stake in Indian health insurer Max Bupa to 49% .  Full Article

Max Financial Services posts March-qtr loss
Monday, 30 May 2016 

Max Financial Services Ltd : Says March-quarter net loss 238.3 million rupees; total income from operations 129.4 million rupees .  Full Article

