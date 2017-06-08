Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

June 8 (Reuters) - Max Financial Services Ltd ::Says "HDFC Life and Max Life remain committed to merger and are evaluating various options.".

: HDFC exec says expects Max Life merger to be completed within 12 months ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)).

Standard Life :Says will have 24.1 percent stake in hfdc life following hdfc life/max group tie-up.

Max Financial Services Ltd : Max India Limited to commence trading at BSE and NSE on July 14, 2016 .

Max Financial Services Ltd : Max Ventures and Industries Ltd to list and start trading on NSE and BSE on June 22, 2016 .

Standard Life notes India JV deal talks, says no certainty on deal

Standard Life Plc : Says notes announcement today that HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company, Max Life Insurance Company and Max Financial Services have entered into a confidentiality, exclusivity and standstill agreement to evaluate a possible merger between those parties. .Says any deal subject to board, shareholder, regulatory, court, other approvals. No certainty a deal will proceed. Will update market at appropriate time..

Max Financial Services Ltd : Approved agreement to evaluate potential combination via merger of Max Life Insurance and Max Financial Services into HDFC Standard Life .

BUPA increases stake in Indian health insurer MaxBupa to 49 pct

British Utd Provident Assoc (BUPA) : Bupa increases stake in MaxBupa to 49 pct . Completes share purchase from partner Max India to increase its stake in indian health insurer Max Bupa to 49 pct . Announced completion of transaction to increase Bupa's shareholding in their health insurance joint venture Max Bupa from 26 pct to 49 pct .Has paid rs 207 cr (approximately 21.9 mln stg) to Max India, in an all cash transaction, for stake increase.

Max Financial Services Ltd : Bupa completes share purchase from partner Max India to increase its stake in Indian health insurer Max Bupa to 49% .

Max Financial Services posts March-qtr loss

Max Financial Services Ltd : Says March-quarter net loss 238.3 million rupees; total income from operations 129.4 million rupees .