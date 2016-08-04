Mayur Uniquoters Ltd (MAYU.NS)
MAYU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
418.60INR
23 Oct 2017
418.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs6.25 (+1.52%)
Rs6.25 (+1.52%)
Prev Close
Rs412.35
Rs412.35
Open
Rs413.95
Rs413.95
Day's High
Rs422.95
Rs422.95
Day's Low
Rs405.00
Rs405.00
Volume
87,790
87,790
Avg. Vol
173,814
173,814
52-wk High
Rs445.00
Rs445.00
52-wk Low
Rs311.00
Rs311.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Mayur Uniquoters to consider share buyback
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd declares fourth interim dividend
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd:Declared fourth interim dividend of 0.85 Indian rupees per equity share of 5 Indian rupees each of the company.Says the said dividend will be paid on or after March 24, 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-India's Mayur Uniquoters June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 256.8 million rupees versus profit 246.7 million rupees year ago