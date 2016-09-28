Edition:
India

Mphasis Ltd (MBFL.NS)

MBFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

675.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs26.30 (+4.05%)
Prev Close
Rs649.60
Open
Rs649.60
Day's High
Rs722.20
Day's Low
Rs645.85
Volume
318,368
Avg. Vol
83,993
52-wk High
Rs722.20
52-wk Low
Rs465.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mphasis Ltd recommends dividend of 20 rupees per share
Wednesday, 28 Sep 2016 

Mphasis Ltd :Mphasis Ltd says board approved recommendation of a dividend of INR 20 per equity share.  Full Article

Mphasis March-qtr consol profit down about 13 pct
Thursday, 26 May 2016 

MphasiS Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.78 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter consol net sales 15.17 billion rupees versus 14.29 billion rupees year ago . Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 1.84 billion rupees .  Full Article

Mphasis members approve entering amended standard services agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Monday, 23 May 2016 

MphasiS Ltd : Members approve entering amended re-stated standard services agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise for availing/rendering services to hpe, units .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Mphasis Ltd News

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 27

(Repeating to add more ratings) Sep 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 26, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------

» More MBFL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials