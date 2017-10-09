Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

mBank sells its entire 25.39 pct stake in Krakchemia

Oct 9 (Reuters) - KRAKCHEMIA SA ::MBANK << >> SELLS ITS ENTIRE 25.39 PERCENT STAKE IN CO THROUGH CO'S SHARES SALE TRANSACTION.

Polish regulator seeks capital buffer for Commerzbank unit

mBank : Poland's financial regulator KNF has asked the country's macroeconomic stability body KSF to give an opinion on whether to recognise Polish mBank as a "systemically important institution" and require it hold a capital buffer equal to 0.5 percent of its risk exposure, the bank said late on Wednesday. .mBank, Poland's fourth largest bank by assets, is the Polish unit of the German bank Commerzbank ..

Commerzbank CFO says definitely no plans to sell M-Bank

Commerzbank AG : CFO says disposal of M-Bank is definitely not on the agenda

Poland's mBank confirms PLN 1 bln net profit goal for 2016

Poland's mBank : Poland's No.4 lender expects around 1 billion zlotys ($254.1 million) of net profit in 2016, its CEO Cezary Stypulkowski told a news conference on Thursday. . The Polish Commerzbank unit expects no more one-off transactions such as the Visa shares sale in the coming quarters.

Skarbiec Holding's Skarbiec TFI to cooperate with mBank

Skarbiec Holding SA : Said on Tuesday that Skarbiec TFI SA signed a cooperation agreement with mBank SA . The agreement regulates the rights and obligations of the parties concerning operations of a specialist open investment fund with sub-funds (the fund), in particular the distribution and promotion of units of the fund and its portfolio management .Under the agreement, Skarbiec TFI will manage the portfolio of the fund and mBank will introduce the fund to its distribution network.

Dase ends cooperation with mBank

Dase SA : Said on Friday that it ended its cooperation with mBank regarding running partnership branches .Has been working over 4 months on a new financial product, plans to present it to public by the end of July.

Archicom plans to raise up to 100.0 mln zlotys in bonds

Archicom SA : Plans to raise up to 100.0 million zlotys ($25.35 million)through a bond issue program .Signs an agreement with mBank concerning the bond program.

mBank SA's vice chairman of the management board for finance resigns

mBank SA:Joerg Hessenmueller resigned as the company’s vice chairman of the management board for finance (CFO) as of June 30.

KNF reviews additional capital requirements and issues recommendation for mBank SA dividend policy

mBank SA:Polish Supervisory Authority (KNF) recommended that Bank increases its own funds by retaining the whole profit generated in the period from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2015.Additional capital requirements resulting from risk of foreign exchange mortgage loans for households were reviewed on consolidated basis as follow: Tier 1 capital ratio down from 3.29 p.p. to 2.79 p.p. and for total capital ratio down from 4.39 p.p. to 3.72 p.p.Bank’s capital ratios on consolidated basis should be at least at the following levels: at the end of 2015 Tier 1 capital ratio – 11.79 pct and total capital ratio – 15.72 pct.From Jan. 1, 2016 the Bank’s capital ratios on consolidated basis should be at least at the following levels: Tier 1 capital ratio 13.04 pct and total capital ratio – 16.97 pct.Capital ratios on individual basis for mentioned periods remain unchanged.As of Dec. 31, 2015 the KNF’s requirements are met by the Bank, both on individual and consolidated level.

mBank SA rating's outlook changed to stable by S&P

MBank SA:Standard & Poor’s Rating Services (S&P) has changed the company BBB rating's outlook to stable from negative, following the same change for the Commerzbank AG.