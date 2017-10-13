Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Sept-qtr profit falls

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd ::Sept quarter consol net profit after tax 291.5 million rupees versus profit of 378.1 million rupees year ago.Sept quarter consol total income from operations 672.6 million rupees versus 652.5 million rupees year ago.

Multi Commodity Exchange unit applies to SEBI seeking recognition as clearing corporation

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd :Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation applies to SEBI seeking recognition as clearing corporation.

India cenbank says Multi Commodity Exchange of India raises FII limit to 34 pct

Reserve Bank of India: Multi Commodity Exchange of India raises foreign investment limit from 24 percent to 34 percent .Purchases could be made through primary market and stock exchanges.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India June-qtr profit rises

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd : June-quarter net profit 328.1 million rupees versus 212.3 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 629.8 million rupees versus 562.1 million rupees last year .

Multi Commodity Exchange of India says unaware of development CME is acquiring stake in MCX

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd : Clarifies on news item "cme group may pick stake in mcx" . Unaware of any development cme is acquiring stake in mcx .

RBI says restrictions placed on purchase of shares of MCEI withdrawn

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA: RBI - monitoring of foreign investment under PIS in Indian companies - removal from caution list- FIIs/RFPIs: multi commodity exchange of India . RBI - equity shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India limited can now be purchased through primary market and stock exchanges .

Multi Commodity Exchange of India appoints Mrugank Paranjape as MD, CEO

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd : Says Mrugank Paranjape has joined as MD & CEO of the company .