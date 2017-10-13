Edition:
India

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCEI.NS)

MCEI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,090.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.25 (-0.48%)
Prev Close
Rs1,095.60
Open
Rs1,090.25
Day's High
Rs1,111.90
Day's Low
Rs1,080.50
Volume
325,357
Avg. Vol
269,959
52-wk High
Rs1,413.00
52-wk Low
Rs930.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Sept-qtr profit falls
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd ::Sept quarter consol net profit after tax 291.5 million rupees versus profit of 378.1 million rupees year ago.Sept quarter consol total income from operations 672.6 million rupees versus 652.5 million rupees year ago.  Full Article

Multi Commodity Exchange unit applies to SEBI seeking recognition as clearing corporation
Monday, 3 Oct 2016 

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd :Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation applies to SEBI seeking recognition as clearing corporation.  Full Article

India cenbank says Multi Commodity Exchange of India raises FII limit to 34 pct
Friday, 30 Sep 2016 

Reserve Bank of India: Multi Commodity Exchange of India raises foreign investment limit from 24 percent to 34 percent .Purchases could be made through primary market and stock exchanges.  Full Article

Multi Commodity Exchange of India June-qtr profit rises
Wednesday, 31 Aug 2016 

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd : June-quarter net profit 328.1 million rupees versus 212.3 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 629.8 million rupees versus 562.1 million rupees last year .  Full Article

Multi Commodity Exchange of India says unaware of development CME is acquiring stake in MCX
Thursday, 30 Jun 2016 

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd : Clarifies on news item "cme group may pick stake in mcx" . Unaware of any development cme is acquiring stake in mcx .  Full Article

RBI says restrictions placed on purchase of shares of MCEI withdrawn
Friday, 20 May 2016 

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA: RBI - monitoring of foreign investment under PIS in Indian companies - removal from caution list- FIIs/RFPIs: multi commodity exchange of India . RBI - equity shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India limited can now be purchased through primary market and stock exchanges .  Full Article

Multi Commodity Exchange of India appoints Mrugank Paranjape as MD, CEO
Monday, 9 May 2016 

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd : Says Mrugank Paranjape has joined as MD & CEO of the company .  Full Article

