Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCEI.NS)
1,090.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs-5.25 (-0.48%)
Rs1,095.60
Rs1,090.25
Rs1,111.90
Rs1,080.50
325,357
269,959
Rs1,413.00
Rs930.10
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Sept-qtr profit falls
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd
Multi Commodity Exchange unit applies to SEBI seeking recognition as clearing corporation
India cenbank says Multi Commodity Exchange of India raises FII limit to 34 pct
Reserve Bank of India: Multi Commodity Exchange of India raises foreign investment limit from 24 percent to 34 percent .Purchases could be made through primary market and stock exchanges. Full Article
Multi Commodity Exchange of India June-qtr profit rises
Multi Commodity Exchange of India says unaware of development CME is acquiring stake in MCX
RBI says restrictions placed on purchase of shares of MCEI withdrawn
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA: RBI - monitoring of foreign investment under PIS in Indian companies - removal from caution list- FIIs/RFPIs: multi commodity exchange of India . RBI - equity shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India limited can now be purchased through primary market and stock exchanges . Full Article
Multi Commodity Exchange of India appoints Mrugank Paranjape as MD, CEO
