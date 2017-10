Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mcleod Russel India expects recovery of production in North India

McLeod Russel India Ltd : Expect recovery of production in north India to normal production . Overall production for India expected to be in range of 1190 to 1200 million kg for full year assuming weather to remain favourable .

McLeod Russel India June-qtr loss narrows

McLeod Russel India Ltd : Says June-quarter net loss 173.4 million rupees . Says June-quarter net sales 1.71 billion rupees . Net loss in June quarter last year was 287.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 1.67 billion rupees .

Mcleod Russel India gets notice of amalgamation of Rwenzori Tea Investments with McLeod Russel Uganda

McLeod Russel India Ltd : Got notice from step-down unit of receipt of temporary certificate of amalgamation of Rwenzori Tea Investments with Mcleod Russel Uganda .

Mcleod Russel India March-qtr loss widens

McLeod Russel India Ltd : Says March-quarter net loss 2.36 billion rupees versus net loss of 2.08 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 3.12 billion rupees versus 3.08 billion rupees year ago .