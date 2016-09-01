Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mccoll's Retail Group says on track to deliver results in line with expectations

Mccoll's Retail Group Plc : Total revenue up 1.8% for quarter and 2.0% year to date. . Like-For-Like (lfl) sales 1 down 1.8% in quarter . On track to achieve target of 1,000 convenience stores by end of december 2016 . We continue to be on track to deliver results in line with board's expectations for financial year .On track to achieve target of 1,000 convenience stores by end of december 2016..

McColl's Retail Group says half-yearly rev up 2.2 pct

Mccoll's Retail Group Plc : Half-Year report . Total revenue up 2.2% to £469.2m (2015: £459.3m) for 26 weeks ended may 29 . Profit before tax up 8.1% to £8.2m (2015: £7.6m). . On track to achieve results in line with board's expectations for financial year .Interim dividend per share maintained at 3.4p (2015: 3.4p) representing an increased total cash payment over an enlarged share capital.

McColl's Retail says to buy 298 convenience stores for 117 mln stg

Mccoll's Retail Group Plc : Announces conditional acquisition of 298 convenience stores from Co-Operative Group Limited for 117 mln stg in cash .Announces placing of 10,460,732 placing shares to new and existing investors, to raise approximately 13.1 mln stg.

Retailer Mccoll's in talks to buy about 300 stores owned by Co-Op- Sky News

McColl's Retail Group plc announces board changes

McColl's Retail Group plc:Says that, as stated at the time of the IPO, James Lancaster is intending to step down from his position as chief executive.Says that a search will now commence to find a successor, with James remaining in the role until a replacement is identified.Says that given his extensive experience in the sector, and following consultation with key shareholders, the board has asked James to take over as non-executive chairman and he has agreed to carry out this role until AGM in April 2017.