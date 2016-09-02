Edition:
India

McCarthy & Stone PLC (MCS.L)

MCS.L on London Stock Exchange

159.76GBp
4:04pm IST
Change (% chg)

-1.54 (-0.95%)
Prev Close
161.30
Open
159.40
Day's High
161.10
Day's Low
159.40
Volume
135,295
Avg. Vol
1,406,680
52-wk High
199.60
52-wk Low
142.94

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shares in McCarthy & Stone open about 12 pct lower on trading update
Friday, 2 Sep 2016 

: Shares in McCarthy & Stone open down about 12 after company says housing cancellations rise after Brexit vote Further company coverage: [MCS.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).  Full Article

McCarthy & Stone says housing cancellations rise post Brexit vote
Friday, 2 Sep 2016 

Mccarthy & Stone Plc : Full year trading update . Fy legal completions increased by 20pct to 2,299 units (2015: 1,923) . Fy revenue increased by 31pct to c.£635m (2015: £486m) . Fy net average selling price increased by 8pct to £259k (2015: £239k) . As anticipated in our trading update on 29 june, we have required somewhat higher levels of incentives in order to deliver our volume out-turn . Expect to announce at least a c.100 bp improvement in underlying operating margins in second half of year versus first half . Should enable group to increase its fy underlying profit before tax 1 by c.19pct . New reservations have been at a lower level than we saw in first nine months of financial year and cancellations have been at higher levels . Too early to judge medium term impact of Brexit, prolonged secondary housing market weakness could impact ability to deliver fy volume growth target . Has been some improvement in customer sentiment during month of august .Too early to predict at this stage whether these improving conditions will persist into new financial year.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

McCarthy & Stone PLC News

UK's McCarthy & Stone order book robust, but slows post polls

July 5 McCarthy & Stone Plc, Britain's biggest builder of homes for retirees, reported a hefty order book of forward sales since March, but said sales momentum slowed in recent weeks, hurt by uncertainty brought on by the country's general election.

» More MCS.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials