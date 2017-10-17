Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International Plc :‍2017/18 INTERIM TRADING UPDATE​.‍1H18 REVENUE WAS UP 9.5% AT GBP1.4BN (1H17: GBP1.3BN) ​.H1 UNDERLYING EBITDA WAS UP 5.0% AT GBP231M (1H17: GBP220M)​.H1 ‍UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND 11.5 PENCE (1H17: 12.8 PENCE)​.TEAMS IN SOUTH AFRICA , SWITERLAND IMPLEMENTED COST SAVINGS PROGRAMMES, PRODUCTIVITY INITIATIVES TO HELP MARGINS DURING H2‍​.‍NEW FACILITIES WILL REDUCE COST OF DEBT ON A LIKE FOR LIKE BASIS BY 25BPS AND EXTEND MATURITY PROFILE TO AT LEAST 2023​.

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International Plc ::FY MARGIN EXPECTATIONS FOR SOUTH AFRICAN BUSINESS (NOT FOR COMPANY) REMAIN IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS GUIDANCE, BROADLY STABLE ON PRIOR YEAR, AT AROUND 21%​.TEAMS IN SOUTH AFRICA, SWITZERLAND IMPLEMENTED COST SAVINGS PROGRAMMES, PRODUCTIVITY INITIATIVES TO HELP MARGINS DURING H2.

Mediclinic International Plc : Trading is in line with management's expectations . Total revenue for first five months of year was R6,054m in Mediclinic southern africa . Pre-Close trading update for five months ended 31 august 2016 . Underlying EBITDA margins for H1FY17 are expected to be marginally lower than prior year comparator (H1FY16: 21.6%) .Full year 2016/17 guidance remains unchanged across mediclinic's three platforms.

Mediclinic International Plc : Completion of refinancing of bridge facility associated with co's combination with al noor hospitals group plc . New south african senior bank loan totalling zar1.2 billion . New south african unsecured preference share funding totalling zar1.5 billion . New united arab emirates bank loans of $54.5 million and $100.0 million .Remainder of £266 million drawn down from bridge facility satisfied by a $64.5 million payment from existing cash.

Mediclinic International Plc : FY revenue 2.11 billion stg versus 1.98 billion stg . FY underlying basic earnings per share increased by 3 pct to 36.7 pence .Proposed final dividend per ordinary share of 5.24 pence.

Mediclinic International Plc : Appointment of group chief financial officer . Jurgens Myburgh has been appointed as executive director and group chief financial officer . He will join company effective 1 august 2016 .Follows announcement on 23 february 2016 that Craig Tingle will seek early retirement as cfo from 15 june 2016.

Mediclinic International PLC:Advises that KPMG LLP, the Company's previous auditors, ceased to hold office on 19 February 2016.