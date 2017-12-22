Edition:
Medicalgorithmics SA (MDG.WA)

MDG.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

150.00PLN
27 Apr 2018
Change (% chg)

0.00zł (+0.00%)
Prev Close
150.00zł
Open
145.40zł
Day's High
150.80zł
Day's Low
145.40zł
Volume
1,505
Avg. Vol
2,513
52-wk High
306.40zł
52-wk Low
113.00zł

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Medicalgorithmics To Receive Financing For Its Project
Friday, 22 Dec 2017 

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Medicalgorithmics SA ::SAYS TO RECEIVE UP TO 6.3 MILLION ZLOTYS FINANCING FOR ITS PROJECT ECG TECHBOT FROM NATIONAL CENTRE FOR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT.TOTAL COST OF THE PROJECT AMOUNTS TO 11.2 MILLION ZLOTYS.  Full Article

Aegon OFE increases its stake in Medicalgorithmics to 5.38 pct
Thursday, 23 Nov 2017 

Nov 23 (Reuters) - MEDICALGORITHMICS SA ::AEGON OFE INCREASES ITS STAKE IN CO TO 5.38 PERCENT FROM 0.37 PERCENT.CHANGE OF STAKE FOLLOWS ASSETS TRANSFER TRANSACTION OF LIQUIDATED NORDEA OFE.  Full Article

Medicalgorithmics Q3 net profit jumps to 8.5 mln zlotys
Wednesday, 22 Nov 2017 

Nov 22 (Reuters) - MEDICALGORITHMICS SA ::Q3 REVENUE 50.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 40.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET PROFIT 8.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 4.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 14.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 8.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.  Full Article

