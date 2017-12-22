Medicalgorithmics SA (MDG.WA)
150.00PLN
27 Apr 2018
0.00zł (+0.00%)
150.00zł
145.40zł
150.80zł
145.40zł
1,505
2,513
306.40zł
113.00zł
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Medicalgorithmics To Receive Financing For Its Project
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Medicalgorithmics SA
Aegon OFE increases its stake in Medicalgorithmics to 5.38 pct
Nov 23 (Reuters) - MEDICALGORITHMICS SA
Medicalgorithmics Q3 net profit jumps to 8.5 mln zlotys
Nov 22 (Reuters) - MEDICALGORITHMICS SA
BRIEF-Medicalgorithmics To Receive Financing For Its Project
* SAYS TO RECEIVE UP TO 6.3 MILLION ZLOTYS FINANCING FOR ITS PROJECT ECG TECHBOT FROM NATIONAL CENTRE FOR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT