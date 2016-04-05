Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

International Meal Company Alimentacao SA announces change of auditor

International Meal Company Alimentacao SA:Says that Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes S/S will become its independent auditor as of Q1, replacing Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes.

International Meal Company Alimentacao SA announces share buyback

International Meal Company Alimentacao SA:Says on March 28 it approved share repurchase program of up to 9.0 million common shares.Says repurchase period of up to 365 days, as of March 29.

Funds managed by NIM reduce their stake in International Meal Company Alimentacao SA to 4.65 pct

International Meal Company Alimentacao SA:Says that funds managed by Newton Investment Management Limited (NIM) have reduced their stake in the company to 7.7 million common shares, corresponding to about 4.65 percent of the common stock.

International Meal Company Alimentacao SA informs on Puerto Rican and Dominican Republic asset sales

International Meal Alimentacao SA:Informs its shareholders and the market in general that the board of directors at a meeting held on Jan. 5 deliberated and approved the sale of its Puerto Rican and Dominican Republic assets.Says sells its Porto Rican unit Airport Shoppes Corp, and its subsidiaries, Cargo Service Corporation, Airport Aviation Service Inc, Carolina Catering Corp, Airport Catering Service Corporation and Aeroparque Corporation, Located in Puerto Rico.It also sells International Meal Company Dr S.r.l. and Inversiones Llers SA, both located in the Dominican Republic.The subsidiaries were sold to Management Group Investor LLC for $49.3 million; From this amount the debts of the units at about $37.9 million will be deducted.Says this asset sale is in accordance with the company's objectives of simplifying its structure and reducing its financial leverage.

International Meal Company Alimentacao SA sales its Mexican units

International Meal Company Alimentacao SA:Says that its board of directors approved sale of its entire stake held directly and indirectly in its units based in Mexico to Taco Holding SAPI de CV e Distribuidora de Alimentos TH SA de CV.Disposal concerns Inversionistas en Restaurantes de Carnes y Cortes S de RL de CV, Grupo Restaurantero del Centro SA de CV, Servicios de Personal Gastronomico IMC S de RL de CV e Servicios Administrativos IMC S de RL de CV.Transaction estimated net value of about 750 million Mexican pesos; the debt of company's units totalling 225 million pesos will be deducted from this amount.