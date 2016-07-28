Edition:
Meg energy production of 83,127 BPD in q2 of 2016
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Meg Energy Corp : Production of 83,127 bpd in q2 of 2016 . Expects to meet annual production guidance of 80,000 to 83,000 bpd . Q2 loss per share $0.65 Further company coverage: [MEG.TO] (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780).  Full Article

MEG Energy Corp says small fire has been extinguished at its Christina Lake sulphur plant - Reuters
Friday, 4 Mar 2016 

MEG Energy Corp:Reports incident at Christina Lake sulphur plant.Says there were no injuries and all workers on site are safe.Says production at the Christina Lake site has been temporarily suspended.Says fire was confined to the sulphur plant and did not impact the integrity of the main processing facilities.  Full Article

Canadian oil sands producers: Heady days may not last long

Aug 21 Canadian oil sands producers such as Cenovus and MEG Energy impressed investors in the second quarter as prices of heavy crude rose, but those gains are expected to be short-lived.

