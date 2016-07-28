Meg Energy Corp : Production of 83,127 bpd in q2 of 2016 . Expects to meet annual production guidance of 80,000 to 83,000 bpd . Q2 loss per share $0.65 Further company coverage: [MEG.TO] (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780).

MEG Energy Corp:Reports incident at Christina Lake sulphur plant.Says there were no injuries and all workers on site are safe.Says production at the Christina Lake site has been temporarily suspended.Says fire was confined to the sulphur plant and did not impact the integrity of the main processing facilities.