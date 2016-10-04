Edition:
Megacable Holdings SAB de CV (MEGACPO.MX)

MEGACPO.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

76.16MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.11 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
$76.05
Open
$75.40
Day's High
$76.28
Day's Low
$74.73
Volume
868,301
Avg. Vol
859,085
52-wk High
$79.99
52-wk Low
$61.55

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Maxcom and Megacable sign deal to maintain services in 3 cities
Tuesday, 4 Oct 2016 

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SAB de CV : Said on Monday it has reached an agreement with Megacable to maintain telecommunication services to clients in Queretaro, Tehuacan and Puebla .Megacable to pay $12.9 million for the deal.  Full Article

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV News

