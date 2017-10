Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 18 (Reuters) - MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL SA ::ANNOUNCES REOPENING OF HOTELS AFFECTED BY HURRICANE IRMA IN CAYO SANTA MARIA; CAYO COCO; CAYO GUILLERMO AND VARADERO, IN CUBA.

Melia Hotels International SA : H1 net profit 45.2 million euros ($50.5 million) versus 20.3 million euros year ago . H1 net sales 856.3 million euros versus 860.1 million euros year ago .H1 EBITDA 136.7 million euros versus 165.8 million euros year ago.

Melia Hotels International SA : Adds new resort Melia Salamansa Hotel of 262 rooms in Cape Verde to its portfolio .Melia Salamansa Hotel is due to open in 2018.

Melia Hotels International SA :To propose a gross dividend of 0.04 euro ($0.0449) per share.

Melia Hotels International SA : Q1 net profit 22.3 million euros ($25.5 million) versus 16.2 million euros year ago . Q1 EBITDA 65.5 million euros versus 62.6 million euros year ago . Q1 revenue 398.9 million euros versus 370.5 million euros year ago . Says the strengthening of the upward trend in the leisure and urban hotel business in Spain allowed RevPAR to improve by 10.7 percent for the full company .Says projection for 2016 points towards mid to high single digit RevPAR increase mainly explained by prices.

Melia Hotels International SA:Announces its entry into the Iranian market with the Gran Melia Ghoo Hotel, which is currently being built in Salman Shahr.

Melia Hotels International SA:To open its first hotel in New York, INNSIDE New York NoMad, in March‍​.

Melia Hotels International SA:Expands its portfolio by adding a holiday resort in the northwest of Tenerife.