Latest Key Developments

Mercialys confirms FY organic growth in invoiced rents to be over 2 pct
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - MERCIALYS SA :END-SEPT RENTAL REVENUE EUR ‍​137.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 139.0 MILLION YEAR AGO.FOR FY, CONFIRMS ORGANIC GROWTH IN INVOICED RENTS EXCLUDING INDEXATION WILL BE OVER +2%‍​.TO PAY OUT A DIVIDEND FROM 85% TO 95% OF 2017 FFO.DIVIDEND TO BE AT LEAST STABLE COMPARED WITH THE DIVIDEND FOR 2016.  Full Article

Mercialys FY EBITDA up 11.4 pct at 160.5 million euros
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

Mercialys SA : FY EBITDA 160.5 million euros versus 144.1 million euros year ago . In 2016 a 5.1 pct increase in NNNAV excluding transfer taxes to 20.22 euros per share . 2016 invoiced rents are up 13.1 pct to 187.6 million euros . Proposed dividend distribution of 1.06 euro per share for 2016 . Dividend will correspond to 85 pct to 95 pct of 2017 FFO . 2017 outlook: organic growth in invoiced rents excluding indexation is expected to exceed 2 pct .2017 outlook: FFO, reflecting asset disposals, should be down by about minus 5 pct, this trend could evolve based on schedule of disposals.  Full Article

Mercialys rental revenues up +12.3 pct at end-September
Wednesday, 12 Oct 2016 

Mercialys SA : Rental revenues up +12.3 pct to 139.0 million euros ($155.69 million) at end-September .For whole year, Mercialys will pay out a dividend ranging from 85 pct to 95 pct of 2016 FFO.  Full Article

Mercialys H1 net rental income up at 87.1 million euros; reconfirms outlook
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Mercialys SA : H1 growth in invoiced rents: +14.0 pct to 91.9 million euros ($101.03 million) . H1 sustained growth in FFO: +3.3 pct to 58.7 million euros . H1 net rental income 87.1 million euros versus 77.2 million euros year ago . Outlook for 2016: Mercialys is reconfirming its targets for organic rental growth excluding indexation of over +2 pct and +2 pct FFO growth .Payment of an interim dividend of 0.43 euros.  Full Article

Mercialys buys two sites from Monoprix in Paris region
Thursday, 30 Jun 2016 

Mercialys SA : Acquisition of two sites for transformation from Monoprix in the Paris region . Investment represents a total of 69.6 million euros (including transfer tax), with an immediate yield rate of 5.6 pct . These two sites will be extensively redeveloped and residential development projects are already being looked into .Estimated 30 million euros of work and an IRR of around 9 pct.  Full Article

Mercialys sells 70 pct of asset in Rennes and Anglet site
Tuesday, 28 Jun 2016 

Mercialys SA : 70 pct of a redeveloped asset in Rennes and the Anglet site sold to an OPPCI investment fund subsidiary of Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust . Transaction is based on a 100 pct valuation of these assets for 61.8 million euros ($68.26 million) (including transfer taxes), delivering an exit rate of 5.0 pct . 3.1 million euros of full-year rent generated by these assets .Overall IRR on this operation represents 9.0 pct.  Full Article

Mercialys dividend payout of 0.57 euro per share
Wednesday, 13 Apr 2016 

Mercialys SA:Dividend payout of 0.57 euro per share on April 26, 2016.  Full Article

Mercialys proposes FY 2015 dividend
Wednesday, 10 Feb 2016 

Mercialys SA:Proposes FY 2015 dividend distribution of 1.33 euro per share.  Full Article

Mercialys to pay ‍interim dividend of 0.76 euros per share
Thursday, 17 Dec 2015 

Mercialys SA:Interim dividend of 0.76 euros per share to be paid on December 23, 2015.  Full Article

Mercialys successful places a 200 million euro bond issue
Friday, 20 Nov 2015 

Mercialys SA:Successful placement of a 200 million euro bond issue.Has successfully placed a 200 million euro bond issue supplementing the existing bonds, maturing on March 31, 2023.Following this operation, this bond's new nominal total will be increased to 750 million euros.  Full Article

